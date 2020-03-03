QuanTicks Beta

This exceptional expert advisor, essentially a beta version of QuanTicks, is designed to execute, close, and manage trades across various trading symbols with remarkable speed and precision. Some of the standout features of this product include:


  1. Compatibility with all trading symbols available in the forex market, encompassing commodities, currency pairs, indices, cryptocurrencies, and more;

  2. The ability to customize adjustable parameters separately and specifically for each trading symbol;

  3. The capacity to run simultaneously on all trading symbols offered by forex brokers without any restrictions on the number of symbols


The expert advisor operates by leveraging specialized artificial intelligence algorithms to identify weaknesses in price trends. Upon detecting such opportunities, it employs a unique algorithm to distribute trading volume within a specific price range until the desired profit target is achieved. Users of this product are strongly advised to conduct backtesting on various trading symbols and optimize the available parameters before deploying it on a live account, in order to maximize profits efficiently and swiftly.


***IF YOU CONFIGURE THE SETTINGS PRECISELY FOR YOUR CHOSEN TRADING SYMBOL, PREPARE TO BE ABSOLUTELY ASTOUNDED BY THE EXTRAORDINARY RESULTS THAT AWAIT YOU!***


***Importatnt Note: When conducting a backtest, don’t forget to set the modeling method to "Every Tick Based on Real Ticks" to ensure the results are as realistic as possible.***


All purchasers of this product are encouraged to reach out via direct message or email us at the address provided below for any questions or to access the manual file. 

Email: quanticksexpert@gmail.com


