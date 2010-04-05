Monte Carlo Trading Heatmap

The indicator uses Brownian motion and Monte Carlo iterations to calculate the probability of the price moving in a certain direction.





What does the indicator show?





On one hand, it draws a heatmap that divides the area into three zones based on the probability of the price reaching certain levels:

🔴 Red zone: Probability greater than 50%.

🟠 Orange zone: Probability between 25% and 50%.

🟢 Green zone: Probability below 25%.

On the other hand, it plots a blue line, which represents the most probable trajectory.

Finally, it takes into account the number of bullish and bearish probability states, displaying in the Experts window the probability of the overall movement being bullish or bearish.

Input parameters

MonteCarloIterations - Number of Monte Carlo simulations per future candle. The higher the value, the more accurate the probability estimation, but the slower the calculation.

- Number of Monte Carlo simulations per future candle. The higher the value, the more accurate the probability estimation, but the slower the calculation. FutureCandles - Number of future candles to simulate, determining how many candles are projected in the heatmap and blue trajectory.

- Number of future candles to simulate, determining how many candles are projected in the heatmap and blue trajectory. Bins - Number of divisions in the heatmap histogram, more bins mean higher granularity in price distribution.

- Number of divisions in the heatmap histogram, more bins mean higher granularity in price distribution. HoursBack - Number of historical data hours to analyze, more hours improve statistical stability.

- Number of historical data hours to analyze, more hours improve statistical stability. SimTimeframe - Timeframe used for the simulation, you can work with different timeframes or use the current chart timeframe. Adjust these parameters according to your system’s performance and what you need in your analysis. Adjust these parameters according to your system’s performance and what you need in your analysis.





How can I use the indicator?





This indicator serves multiple purposes:

The outer limit of the green zone helps define areas to place the Stop Loss.

The heatmap allows estimating in which timeframe and how fast a target could be reached.

The blue line helps confirm movements or entries.

If the Experts window shows a significant deviation in the bullish-bearish probability, this can serve as a signal to confirm or look for trading opportunities.



























