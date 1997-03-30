EA GoldMatrix Pro MT4

Fully automatic portfolio of advisors for XAUUSD (Gold) / MT4 platform.

Timeframe H1





This is a smaller version of my full advisor:





The advisor contains two strategies developed for Gold. I added strategies that have proven themselves in my real trading in recent years to this advisor.

The advisor is a ready-made portfolio that contains two profitable strategies for trading specifically for Gold.

Each strategy has a stop loss.

Minimum Deposit = $200. Recommended Deposit = $500. Risk per trade is set at 1% (in the advisor settings). The advisor is fully configured and ready to trade by default (as is).





The advisor does not contain any:

pseudo-neural networks;

grids;

short take profits with giant stop losses;

Martingales.

In the advisor settings, view all the magic numbers (they should all be different, and differ from those if you use other advisors on Gold)





Also set the settings:

UseMoneyManagement = true;

Decimals = 2 when LotsIfNoMM = 0.01 (Decimals = 1 when LotsIfNoMM = 0.1)

Do not change MaxLots;

InitialCapital = 20,000 USD (if you have an account with a prop firm of 20,000 and you only have this one advisor), if you have an account with a prop firm = 20,000, but several other advisors are trading, then it is recommended to allocate a smaller amount for this advisor. You need to divide the deposit amount by the number of advisors that are trading on your account.





Attention:

The profitability of the strategy in the past does NOT guarantee the profitability of the strategy in the future - use ONLY available funds!





Be careful!

The author sells this software product ONLY from this Market mql5.com. I regularly review all my advisors, correct errors and improve them.

All advisors with the same name on other trading platforms are fraudulent!