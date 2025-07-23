Convolutional Neural Network MT5

CONVOLUTIONAL NEURAL NETWORK EA v1.4
Advanced Institutional-Grade Trading Solution for MetaTrader 5
HOW THE CNN EA SYSTEM WORKS

The CNN EA v1.4 implements a sophisticated neural network architecture that processes market data through multiple specialized layers to identify trading opportunities:

  1. Market Data Acquisition: The system continuously collects and normalizes real-time price action, indicator readings, and market state data from the EURUSD M1 timeframe.
  2. Convolutional Processing: The proprietary convolutional layer applies specialized filters to identify significant market patterns while eliminating market noise - a technique borrowed from advanced image recognition algorithms.
  3. Multi-layer Analysis: Data flows through a 6-neuron input layer, two hidden processing layers (10 and 8 neurons), and a 2-neuron output layer, creating a sophisticated pattern recognition network that continuously learns from market conditions.
  4. Dynamic Weighting System: Rather than using fixed indicator thresholds, the neural network dynamically adjusts the importance of different market signals based on current volatility, trend strength, and recent pattern effectiveness.
  5. Risk-Calibrated Execution: Trade signals are filtered through the risk management module which determines optimal position sizing, stop-loss placement, and tp based on account equity, volatility measurements, and signal confidence.
  6. Continuous Adaptation: The system implements a form of reinforcement learning that allows it to adapt to changing market conditions without requiring manual intervention or parameter adjustments.
KEY ADVANTAGES OVER CONVENTIONAL EAs
No Fixed Indicator Thresholds Unlike traditional EAs that rely on fixed indicator values (e.g., "buy when RSI crosses below 30"), the CNN EA uses dynamic neural weighting that continuously adjusts to current market conditions. This eliminates the need for constant optimization and prevents degraded performance when market conditions change.
Pattern Recognition vs. Indicator Rules Conventional EAs use simple if-then logic based on technical indicators. The CNN EA employs advanced pattern recognition algorithms that identify complex market structures invisible to traditional technical analysis, similar to how facial recognition can identify a face regardless of lighting conditions.
Adaptive Risk Management Most EAs use fixed stop-loss and take-profit values regardless of current volatility. The CNN EA dynamically adjusts position sizing and protective stops based on real-time volatility measurements, allowing for larger profits in trending conditions while maintaining strict capital protection during adverse movements.
Market Condition Classification The system automatically identifies whether the market is trending, ranging, or volatile and adjusts its trading strategy accordingly. This differs from conventional EAs that apply the same strategy regardless of market conditions, often resulting in poor performance during unfavorable environments.
Visualization & Transparency Unlike "black box" systems, the CNN EA provides comprehensive visualization of its decision-making process through its neural dashboard. Traders can observe network activations, heatmaps, and weight distributions to understand exactly why the system is taking specific actions.
Self-Healing Error Management The system incorporates sophisticated error recovery protocols that maintain trading operations during platform instabilities or connectivity issues. Conventional EAs typically fail completely when encountering execution errors, potentially leaving positions unmanaged during critical market movements.
COMPLETE CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS
MONEY MANAGEMENT
InpUseMM TRUE/FALSE Enable neural money management. Default: FALSE
InpLots 0.01-100.0 Fixed lot size if MM off. Default: 0.01
InpLotsRiskReductor 1.0-1000.0 Risk factor for position sizing. Default: 30.0
InpMaxLots 0.01-10000.0 Maximum position size. Default: 1000.0
NEURAL NETWORK
InpEnableGUI TRUE/FALSE Enable visualization dashboard. Default: TRUE
InpGUI_Corner 0-3 Dashboard corner position. Default: 0
InpGUI_X_Offset 0-1000 Dashboard X offset. Default: 20
InpGUI_Y_Offset 0-1000 Dashboard Y offset. Default: 20
TRADE MANAGEMENT
InpExpertComment text Order comment identifier. Default: "Convolutional Neural Network"
InpColorBuy color Buy order visualization color. Default: Blue
InpColorSell color Sell order visualization color. Default: Red
TIME FILTERING
InpAutoGMTOffset TRUE/FALSE Auto-detect GMT offset. Default: TRUE
InpGMTOffset -12 to +12 Manual GMT offset hours. Default: 1
NOTIFICATIONS
InpSendEmail TRUE/FALSE Send email notifications. Default: FALSE
InpSoundAlert TRUE/FALSE Enable sound alerts. Default: FALSE
InpSoundFileAtOpen file name Sound file to play at order open. Default: "alert.wav"
InpSoundFileAtClose file name Sound file to play at order close. Default: "alert.wav"
ADVANCED
InpWriteLog TRUE/FALSE Enable operation logging. Default: FALSE
InpWriteDebugLog TRUE/FALSE Enable detailed debug logging. Default: FALSE
NEURAL NETWORK VISUALIZATION
Convolutional Heatmap
Pattern detection visualization
Signal Strength Indicator
Strong Sell Weak Sell Neutral Weak Buy Strong Buy
Neural confidence measurement
MARKET CONDITION ADAPTATION
Trending Markets: Optimized for directional momentum capture with pullback entry timing. Achieves highest accuracy in clear directional markets.
Range-Bound Markets: Signal threshold adjustment to prevent false breakout trading. Position sizing reduced by 30% during ranging conditions.
Volatile Conditions: Automatic position size reduction and stop-loss widening. Additional convolutional filtering applied during volatility spikes.
Economic Events: Integrated news filter with pre/post-announcement trading protocols. Manual deactivation recommended 5-10 minutes before high-impact news.
NEURAL DASHBOARD COMPONENTS MQL5 MARKET IMPLEMENTATION
Neural Activation Timeline Weight Distribution Analysis
Market Pressure Heatmap Network Architecture View
Pattern Feature Detection Signal Strength Indicator
Complete visualization suite with InpEnableGUI=TRUE
  1. Purchase through MQL5 Market
  2. EA installs automatically to MT5
  3. Restart MetaTrader 5 terminal
  4. Enable AutoTrading functionality
  5. Open EURUSD M1 chart only
  6. Drag EA onto chart from Navigator
  7. Configure recommended settings
  8. Neural system activates immediately
MQL5 Market provides automatic updates and license management
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS & REQUIREMENTS
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 2630+)
Symbol: EURUSD exclusively
Timeframe: M1 (1-minute) only
Execution: ECN/STP brokers recommended
Capital: $1,000+ USD recommended



