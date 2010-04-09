One Two Three Pattern mt5

The 1-2-3 pattern is the most basic and important formation in the market. Almost every great market move has started with this formation. The 1-2-3 pattern is used to spot trend reversals and can detect the next big trend. The pattern also indicates that a trend is coming to an end and a new one is forming. The pattern is made up of three price points: a bottom, a peak or valley, and a Fibonacci retracement between 38.2% and 71.8%. A pattern is considered valid when the price breaks beyond the last peak or valley, at that time the indicator plots an arrow, and the EA will place a trade.

Recommended pairs: All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad; eurnzd and eurcad on m15 time frame.

Start Hour – Starting hour of EA

Start Minute – Starting minute of EA

End Hour - Ending hour of EA

End Minute – Ending minute of EA

Lot – The initial lot to start trading

Use variable lots – True/False - Use money management True/False

Free margin for each 0.01 lots – The free margin for every 0.01 lot

Multiplication – multiplier factor like 1.5

Max lots - maximum lots allowed

Take Profit – take profit in points

Stop Loss in points (0: not use) – stop loss in points if 0 it will disable it

Percentage grid Stop Loss – percentage loss of total account allowed to cut all positions

Overlay – closing of first and last order together in total profit

Overlay after X trades – closing first and last order at certain amount of trades

Overlay % - closing first and last order at certain percentage profit

Draw of profit tags true/false – drawing of profit tags on chart true or false

Typeface Name – the font name

Font size Result – the font size

Typeface color – the font color

Magic number – the unique magic number that identifies the EA

Grid Distance – the distance between orders

Order Number of variable distance – the amount of order to start variable distance

Variable distance start – at what distance between orders should variable distance start

Distance multiplication 1.2 – the multiplier of variable order

Enable Buy – true/false – enable buy, true or false

Enable Sell – true/false – enable sell true or false

Control manual orders – true/false

Allow Hedging – true/false – should the EA control manual orders true or false

Maximum Longs - maximum long orders allowed

Maximum Shorts – maximum short orders allowed

Trade Description – 123Pattern EA – description of name of EA

Next 123 Pattern Settings (leave on default)



