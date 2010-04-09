One Two Three Pattern mt5

The 1-2-3 pattern is the most basic and important formation in the market.  Almost every great market move has started with this formation.  The 1-2-3 pattern is used to spot trend reversals and can detect the next big trend.  The pattern also indicates that a trend is coming to an end and a new one is forming.  The pattern is made up of three price points: a bottom, a peak or valley, and a Fibonacci retracement between 38.2% and 71.8%.  A pattern is considered valid when the price breaks beyond the last peak or valley, at that time the indicator plots an arrow, and the EA will place a trade.
Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad; eurnzd and eurcad on m15 time frame.
Start Hour – Starting hour of EA
Start Minute – Starting minute of EA
End Hour -  Ending hour of EA
End Minute – Ending minute of EA
Lot – The initial lot to start trading
Use variable lots – True/False - Use money management True/False
Free margin for each 0.01 lots – The free margin for every 0.01 lot
Multiplication – multiplier factor like 1.5
Max lots -  maximum lots allowed
Take Profit – take profit in points
Stop Loss in points (0: not use) – stop loss in points if 0 it will disable it
Percentage grid Stop Loss – percentage loss of total account allowed to cut all positions
Overlay – closing of first and last order together in total profit
Overlay after X trades – closing first and last order at certain amount of trades
Overlay % - closing first and last order at certain percentage profit
Draw of profit tags true/false – drawing of profit tags on chart true or false
Typeface Name – the font name
Font size Result – the font size
Typeface color – the font color
Magic number – the unique magic number that identifies the EA
Grid Distance – the distance between orders
Order Number of variable distance – the amount of order to start variable distance
Variable distance start – at what distance between orders should variable distance start
Distance multiplication 1.2 – the multiplier of variable order
Enable Buy – true/false – enable buy, true or false
Enable Sell – true/false – enable sell true or false
Control manual orders – true/false
Allow Hedging – true/false – should the EA control manual orders true or false
Maximum Longs -  maximum long orders allowed
Maximum Shorts – maximum short orders allowed
Trade Description – 123Pattern EA – description of name of EA
Next 123 Pattern Settings (leave on default)


More from author
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (22)
Experts
Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
Gold is Cold
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (17)
Experts
Gold is Cold EA is based on the author’s personal trend indicator.  The EA will accurately detect the beginning of uptrends with blue arrow and downtrends with red arrow, and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.     Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like xauusd; eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad; eurnzd and eurcad on m15 or higher time frames. Settings: Start Hour – Starting hour of EA Start Minute – Starting minute of EA
Gold is Hot
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (1)
Experts
Gold is Hot EA is based on the author’s personal WAT indicator which is a combination of volatility and MACD indicator.  The EA will accurately detect the beginning of uptrends with blue arrow and downtrends with red arrow, and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like xauusd; eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad; eurnzd and eurcad on m15 or higher time frames. Settings: Start Hour – Startin
Stoch EA
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (3)
Experts
Stoh EA is using the full potential of 2 different stochastic parameters in the stochastic indicator to capture precise trading signals of overbought and oversold levels.  The EA offers customizable entry strategies based on stochastic parameters, along with advanced features like grid and martingale strategies as well as allowing trading during more calm market hours.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad; eurnzd and
Gold is Cold mt5
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (1)
Experts
Gold is Cold EA is based on the author’s personal trend indicator.  The EA will accurately detect the beginning of uptrends with blue arrow and downtrends with red arrow, and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.     Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like xauusd; eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad; eurnzd and eurcad on m15 or higher time frames. Settings: Start Hour – Starting hour of EA Start Minute – Starting minute of EA
Labuby mt5
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Hello!  I am Labuby!  I like to trade currency pairs and gold!  I use the alligator indicator which is part of the default indicators in your metatrader terminal.  Just add me on a m5 chart. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Live signals :  CLICK Settings: Start Hour – Starting hour of EA Start Minute – Starting minute of EA End Hour -  Ending hour of EA End Minute – Ending minute of EA Lot – The ini
Labuby mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (1)
Experts
Hello!  I am Labuby!  I like to trade currency pairs and gold!  I use the alligator indicator which is part of the default indicators in your metatrader terminal.  Just add me on a m5 chart. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Live signals :  CLICK Settings: Start Hour – Starting hour of EA Start Minute – Starting minute of EA End Hour -  Ending hour of EA End Minute – Ending minute of EA Lot – The initi
Gold is Hot mt5
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (2)
Experts
Gold is Hot EA is based on the author’s personal WAT indicator which is a combination of volatility and MACD indicator.  The EA will accurately detect the beginning of uptrends with blue arrow and downtrends with red arrow, and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like xauusd; eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad; eurnzd and eurcad on m15 or higher time frames. Settings: Start Hour – Startin
Capybara mt5
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (3)
Experts
Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
One Two Three Pattern
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (4)
Experts
The 1-2-3 pattern is the most basic and important formation in the market.  Almost every great market move has started with this formation.  The 1-2-3 pattern is used to spot trend reversals and can detect the next big trend.  The pattern also indicates that a trend is coming to an end and a new one is forming.  The pattern is made up of three price points: a bottom, a peak or valley, and a Fibonacci retracement between 38.2% and 71.8%.  A pattern is considered valid when the price breaks beyon
Stoch EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (7)
Experts
Stoh EA is using the full potential of 2 different stochastic parameters in the stochastic indicator to capture precise trading signals of overbought and oversold levels.  The EA offers customizable entry strategies based on stochastic parameters, along with advanced features like grid and martingale strategies as well as allowing trading during more calm market hours.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad; eurnzd and
