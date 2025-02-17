Hyper Gold

1

EA Hyper Gold is programmed with automated algorithms for trading using the speed scalper method. Unique entry strategy based on Price Action without using lag indicators.

The strategy has been researched and improved over the years to optimize it. It is suitable for the volatile XAUUSD market that offers many trading opportunities.

The $150 price is only available for the first 3 purchases. The next price is $200.

Settings: 

EA trades completely automatically, you just need to set the lot size that suits you.
+ Max Trades.
+ Trade Deviation (is the maximum number of pending orders for each signal).

Feature: 

 + Fully automated trading 24/5.
 + High winrate and low drawdown.
 + No need in a large initial deposit.
 + Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital.
 + Position trailing stop is used.

Recommend:

 + Use EA with Gold, XAUUSD is the best. Time Frame: M5.
 + Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 200 USD.
Lodine
97
Lodine 2025.05.01 05:16 
 

Scam. Lose money. Backtest good, but realety - constantly losing your money. I tested on realtime ECN with spread 6 - do not buy this EA.

krsmin
56
krsmin 2025.03.28 13:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thi Tra Mi Duong
3893
Reply from developer Thi Tra Mi Duong 2025.04.07 11:42
Hi, Trade Deviation is the number of pending orders that the EA opens.
Reply to review