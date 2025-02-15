XP Beat The Gold for MT4
- Experts
- Mostafa Mahmoud
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 15 February 2025
- Activations: 5
Beat the Gold Market with AI-Powered Trading
This AI-driven EA is designed to outperform the buy-and-hold strategy by using intelligent automation to optimize trade execution in all market conditions.
Key Features:
- Built-in AI logic to handle extreme market volatility.
- No need for manual intervention.
- Pre-configured settings for optimal performance out of the box.
- Works in any market condition without requiring constant adjustments.
Why Choose This EA?
- Unshakable stability: Handles tough market conditions without failure.
- Simple yet powerful: Eliminates unnecessary complexity while maintaining efficiency.
- No misleading promises: Real, measurable performance based on historical data.
Latest Updates:
2025-02-13:
1. Market Crash Protection:
- A revolutionary risk-management feature that automatically exits trades if a trend reversal is detected.
- Tested on major financial crises, including the 2020 COVID-19 crash and 2022-2025 rate hikes by the FED.
2. Pre-Configured Profiles:
- The entire settings module has been redesigned with ready-to-use profiles for different asset classes.
- Traders can now select a pre-tested configuration instead of manually adjusting parameters.
3. Fractal-Based Trade Splitting:
- The split_positions feature ensures that traders capture micro price movements instead of missing opportunities.
Key Advantages:
Handles volatility effectively.
Optimized for various instruments: Gold, Silver, Indices, Crypto, and more.
Proven backtests with real-market conditions.
Stop wasting time on unreliable strategies—switch to an AI-driven system that is designed for long-term success.