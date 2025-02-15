XP Beat The Gold for MT4

Beat the Gold Market with AI-Powered Trading

This AI-driven EA is designed to outperform the buy-and-hold strategy by using intelligent automation to optimize trade execution in all market conditions.

Key Features:

  • Built-in AI logic to handle extreme market volatility.
  • No need for manual intervention.
  • Pre-configured settings for optimal performance out of the box.
  • Works in any market condition without requiring constant adjustments.

Why Choose This EA?

  • Unshakable stability: Handles tough market conditions without failure.
  • Simple yet powerful: Eliminates unnecessary complexity while maintaining efficiency.
  • No misleading promises: Real, measurable performance based on historical data.

Latest Updates:

2025-02-13:
1. Market Crash Protection:

  • A revolutionary risk-management feature that automatically exits trades if a trend reversal is detected.
  • Tested on major financial crises, including the 2020 COVID-19 crash and 2022-2025 rate hikes by the FED.

2. Pre-Configured Profiles:

  • The entire settings module has been redesigned with ready-to-use profiles for different asset classes.
  • Traders can now select a pre-tested configuration instead of manually adjusting parameters.

3. Fractal-Based Trade Splitting:

  • The split_positions feature ensures that traders capture micro price movements instead of missing opportunities.

Key Advantages:

Handles volatility effectively.
Optimized for various instruments: Gold, Silver, Indices, Crypto, and more.
Proven backtests with real-market conditions.

Stop wasting time on unreliable strategies—switch to an AI-driven system that is designed for long-term success.

MT5 version


Video XP Beat The Gold for MT4
