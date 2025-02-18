One Two Three Pattern

5
The 1-2-3 pattern is the most basic and important formation in the market.  Almost every great market move has started with this formation.  The 1-2-3 pattern is used to spot trend reversals and can detect the next big trend.  The pattern also indicates that a trend is coming to an end and a new one is forming.  The pattern is made up of three price points: a bottom, a peak or valley, and a Fibonacci retracement between 38.2% and 71.8%.  A pattern is considered valid when the price breaks beyond the last peak or valley, at that time the indicator plots an arrow, and the EA will place a trade.
Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad; eurnzd and eurcad on m15 time frame.
Start Hour – Starting hour of EA
Start Minute – Starting minute of EA
End Hour -  Ending hour of EA
End Minute – Ending minute of EA
Lot – The initial lot to start trading
Use variable lots – True/False - Use money management True/False
Free margin for each 0.01 lots – The free margin for every 0.01 lot
Multiplication – multiplier factor like 1.5
Max lots -  maximum lots allowed
Take Profit – take profit in points
Stop Loss in points (0: not use) – stop loss in points if 0 it will disable it
Percentage grid Stop Loss – percentage loss of total account allowed to cut all positions
Overlay – closing of first and last order together in total profit
Overlay after X trades – closing first and last order at certain amount of trades
Overlay % - closing first and last order at certain percentage profit
Draw of profit tags true/false – drawing of profit tags on chart true or false
Typeface Name – the font name
Font size Result – the font size
Typeface color – the font color
Magic number – the unique magic number that identifies the EA
Grid Distance – the distance between orders
Order Number of variable distance – the amount of order to start variable distance
Variable distance start – at what distance between orders should variable distance start
Distance multiplication 1.2 – the multiplier of variable order
Enable Buy – true/false – enable buy, true or false
Enable Sell – true/false – enable sell true or false
Control manual orders – true/false
Allow Hedging – true/false – should the EA control manual orders true or false
Maximum Longs -  maximum long orders allowed
Maximum Shorts – maximum short orders allowed
Trade Description – 123Pattern EA – description of name of EA
Next 123 Pattern Settings (leave on default)

Melissa Murphy
167
Melissa Murphy 2025.06.09 14:22 
 

Solid strategy, works well over multiple timeframes.

Kathir A
95
Kathir A 2025.05.16 19:11 
 

good support from developer. reliable results.

desilakes
35
desilakes 2025.04.04 18:39 
 

I loaded this set file on 5m time and it trades very nice, good profits thank you!

Melissa Murphy
167
Melissa Murphy 2025.06.09 14:22 
 

Solid strategy, works well over multiple timeframes.

Kathir A
95
Kathir A 2025.05.16 19:11 
 

good support from developer. reliable results.

desilakes
35
desilakes 2025.04.04 18:39 
 

I loaded this set file on 5m time and it trades very nice, good profits thank you!

WhynotGD
79
WhynotGD 2025.04.04 13:44 
 

Thank you to the Sergey, the file settings works brilliantly!

