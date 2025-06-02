Bollinger Quantum R EA

Overview

This Expert Advisor employs a proprietary trading algorithm designed to capitalize on high-probability market conditions. It combines adaptive trend detection, dynamic risk management, and precision execution for Forex and Indices.

The default settings are for XAUUSD (Gold) with 3 digits, i.e., 0.001 (e.g., 2700.123). Plug and play! Any other currency pair or commodity, do optimization.

The defeault setting is non Recovery mode, remember to switch to recovery mode.

Two Tailored Modes

1️⃣ Standard Mode – Conservative strategy with strict risk controls.

2️⃣ Recovery Mode – Advanced drawdown management system (high-risk).

Key Advantages

✅ Zone Recovery System : This system automatically manages recovery trades with precision, ensuring that drawdowns are handled effectively while maintaining consistent profitability.

✅ Adaptive Market Scanning – Detects optimal entry/exit zones using quantitative analysis .

✅ Risk Customization – Adjust trade size, stop-loss, and session filters.



✅ Performance Dashboard – Real-time tracking of trades, equity, and daily P/L.



✅ Broker-Friendly – Works on most account types (ECN/Raw spreads recommended).

Recovery Mode Features (High Risk)

⚠️ Controlled Drawdown Recovery – Patented logic to manage losses .

⚠️ Auto-Safety Protocols – Max risk limits and equity guards.

How It Trades

Analyzes price structure to identify statistically favorable setups.

Dynamically adjusts positions based on market behavior.

Exits trades using a mix of fixed and adaptive criteria.

Input Parameters

Trade Size & Risk Settings – Manage exposure per trade.

Time Filters – Trade only during high-opportunity hours.

Strategy Modes – Switch between Standard/Recovery.

Protection Settings – Max daily loss, slippage control.

Risk Transparency

❗ Important:

Recovery Mode involves higher risk and is for experienced traders only.

Always test in a demo environment before live use.

No EA guarantees profits – trade responsibly.

Why This EA?

No Curve-Fitting – Robust logic tested across market cycles.

Clear Risk Controls – Unlike "black box" EAs.

Active Development – Regular updates for changing markets.

Setup Recommendations

Pairs : Major Forex (XAUUSD,USDJPY,EURUSD, GBPUSD) or Indices (US30, GER40).(Remember for indices to change points)

Timeframe : M5-H1 (balanced speed/reliability).

VPS Recommended – For 24/5 uptime.

Get Started

➡️ Standard Mode – For disciplined, low-risk trading.

➡️ Recovery Mode – For aggressive strategies (requires caution).



