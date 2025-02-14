Arrow simulator gives buy and sell signals based on non repaint arrow logic





It also shows take profit and stop loss placement based on average true range





Also provided is a simulation panel in the corner to show how the signals performed over a set number of bars





When running in strategy tester or live lower the number of bars to reduce using pc resources and speed up back testing





Filter out arrows with the ma filter if needed and choose your trading time





Default settings is for 5m EUR/USD but any symbol can be used or timeframe





Test in the strategy tester thoroughly before purchase!





Enjoy

------------------------------------