Pattaya GT

Why Pattaya GT?

With Pattaya GT you see what happens. No black box trading, but full insight. All indicators and values calculated by the artificial intelligence are visible on the chart in real time. This gives traders full control.

With four indicators and three timeframes as well as two separate channels for long and short, machine learning can precisely capture the current market situation. The system is trained to trade at the safest possible times. Parameters such as time, long or short, stop loss, breakout, trendline trigger pips, Renko parameters or trade closing are optimized daily with machine learning. During the week, the weightings in particular are reset - for example, which indicator receives more or fewer points.

Pattaya GT analyzes the market anew every night. It recognizes when range trading offers the best opportunities and when a breakout makes sense. If a clear range signal is missing, the breakout steps in - supported by learning from the range signal. Two strategies that adapt flexibly to changing market conditions.

The EA is set & forget ready. Once set up, it runs independently and reduces both stress and emotional mistakes.

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/de/signals/2244770

Important: To allow the EA to download daily training data, you must add the following URL under Tools -> Options -> Experts -> WebRequests:

https://pattayagpt.com


Pattaya GT is ready to go. All parameters are preconfigured.

How it works:
  • Place the Expert Advisor on GBPUSD (any timeframe)
  • Use a Zero or Razor Spread account

Starting capital: From just $500–$1000

Backtest

The EA can be backtested starting from the year 2022. It was trained on GBPUSD and is designed for this currency pair.

Backtest
Timeframe Any
Year From 2022
Currency GBPUSD
Account Hedge
Account Type Zero / Razor Spread

    Settings

    Volume
    Manual Lot Size
    		 Manual Lot Size
    Auto Lot Size
    		 Automatic Lot Size Increase Based on Balance
    Dynamic Lot Adjustment
    		 Weights the range and breakout strategy based on historical success. Default: 45%.
    Max Open Positions Allowed Maximum number of open positions allowed. Recommended: Default 30.
    Max Open Positions per Direction Maximum number of positions allowed in one direction (short/long). Recommended: Default 15.
    Recovery Mode Percentage of positions at which recovery mode is activated. Recommended: Default 75.
    Breakout Strategy
    Enable Breakout Strategy
    		 Activates the breakout strategy.
    Hold Position The time pending orders remain active.
    Use Only Breakout Strategy Use only the breakout strategy.

    Not every trade is a good trade! This filter ensures that big stop-loss and take-profit values are automatically discarded.

    Range Post-Filter
    Min SL/TP Level SL/TP level is ignored if smaller. (0 - 15)
    Max SL/TP Level
    		 SL/TP level is ignored if larger. (0 - 15)
    Breakout Post-Filter
    Min SL/TP Level (Breakout)
    		 SL/TP level is ignored if smaller. (0 - 15)
    Max SL/TP Level (Breakout)
    		 SL/TP level is ignored if larger. (0 - 15)

    Strategy Mix
    Positions until Martingale is activated Number of positions after which Martingale mode is activated. Hedge positions do not count.
    Positions until Break Even is activated Number of positions after which Break Even is activated. Hedge positions do not count.
    Filter
    Enable Volatility Filter Activates the volatility filter.
    Volatility Pair 1 Volatility pair. It seems that XAUUSD reacts first in the market. Therefore, the default is XAUUSD.
    Volatility Pair 2 Additional pair to scan. Default: Empty.
    Direction  
    Trade Long Trade only long.
    Trade Short Trade only short.


    The martingale mode can help to close positions more quickly. The factor 1.2 was sufficient in the backtest.

    Martingale
    Enable Martingale Enable Martingale. See also "Positions until Martingale is activated".
    Martingale Multiplier The multiplier 1 = no multiplier, 2 = doubling. Default: 1.2
    Maximum Martingale Levels Maximum Martingale levels before no further increase.
    Minimum Profit Per Martingale Round Minimum profit per round when Martingale mode is activated. Default: 7.2, Recommended: 3 - 10.
    Graphics
    Show indicators on startup Shows indicator 1 - 4 when initializing the EA. If 0, the indicator can be manually switched after loading. For backtests, always set this value to 0, otherwise, the backtest will be slow.
    Change indicators every X seconds Automatically switch indicators to the next chart after X seconds.
    Advanced
    Auto Time Offset Automatically detect the broker's timezone. Usually, larger brokers have the correct timezone. Default: true.

    Check the timezone in the EA as well. If you see that at 00:00 during the high-spread phase all stop-loss values were removed, the timezone is correct.
    Manual Time Offset Option to manually correct the timezone.
    Enable Debug Mode Displays additional status messages for developers.





