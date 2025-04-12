Falcon EA 4

Falcon EA is an expert advisor that uses Moving Average, Ichimoku Cloud, Parabolic SAR and Stochastic Oscillator to open positions.

. The EA uses two timeframes, one used for detecting the current trend and another for entering a trade.

Moving Average and Ichimoku Cloud are used for detecting the current trend.

Moving Average, Tenkan and Kijun, Stochastic and Parabolic SAR used to enter a position.


You can use the default settings on EURUSD M5 timeframe with minimum deposit $500.

Symbol EURUSD
Timeframe M5
Recommend Deposit $500


