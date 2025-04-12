Falcon EA 4

Falcon EA is an expert advisor that uses Moving Average, Ichimoku Cloud, Parabolic SAR and Stochastic Oscillator to open positions.

. The EA uses two timeframes, one used for detecting the current trend and another for entering a trade.

. Moving Average and Ichimoku Cloud are used for detecting the current trend.

. Moving Average , Tenkan and Kijun , Stochastic and Parabolic SAR used to enter a position.





Symbol EURUSD Timeframe M5 Recommend Deposit $500



