Stop Loss Manager Eval MT5
- Utilities
- FEATrading OÜ
- Version: 3.40
- Updated: 6 June 2025
Automate your stop loss management with this professional risk management expert advisor. The Stop Loss Manager automatically handles stop loss placement and trailing for manual trades using five proven methods used by professional traders.
Key Features
- Automatically detects new positions and sets initial stop losses
- Works with all timeframes, currency pairs, and brokers
- Compatible with desktop and mobile MetaTrader trades
- Simple setup - just attach to any chart
Five Professional Trailing Methods
- Market Trailing - Uses recent candlestick highs/lows with customizable buffers. Responds quickly to price movements while avoiding premature stops during spread widening.
- ATR Trailing - Employs Average True Range calculations for volatility-based stops. Automatically adapts to market conditions with tighter stops in calm markets and wider stops during volatility.
- Parabolic SAR Trailing - Utilizes PSAR indicator for dynamic trailing that accelerates as trends strengthen. Excellent for trend-following strategies.
- Fixed Distance Trailing - Classic trailing stop maintaining constant pip distance from current price. Simple and effective across all market conditions.
- Breakeven Trailing - Moves stop loss to entry price once trade reaches specified profit level, protecting capital while allowing unlimited profit potential.
