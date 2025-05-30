Price Alert Eval MT4

Price Alert Eval MT4

Stay ahead of market movements with real-time price alerts. Simply set up an alert, add it to your alert list, and receive notifications the moment your specified price is reached. Alerts appear directly within the chart for instant visibility, and if you've enabled push notifications under Tool > Options > Notifications, you'll also be informed via the MetaTrader app on your phone - keeping you connected wherever you are.


Widget Categories

Trading Tools

  • Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade execution. Suitable for breakout and channel strategies with dynamic stops.
  • Trading Assistant - Visual trade configuration with automatic risk calculations. One-click trading with trailing stop capabilities.
  • Trade Splitting - Split trades into multiple positions automatically. Risk distribution with up to four sub-trades.
  • Stop Loss Manager - Trailing stops with multiple methods. Automatically transitions between strategies as trades progress.

Analysis Tools

  • Chart Analyzer - Reveals support/resistance levels and market structure. Real-time analysis with customizable volatility detection.
  • Second Timeframe - Overlay higher timeframe data on current charts. Avoid trading against major trends with seamless timeframe blending.
  • In-Chart Events - Economic calendar directly on charts. Filter news by importance/impact for fundamental trading timing.
  • Inspector - Real-time performance tracking and drawdown monitoring. Auto-halts trading at preset limits for risk control.

Pattern Detection

  • Candle Search Results - Auto-detects candlestick patterns across all timeframes. Displays findings in organized tables for quick decisions.
  • Pattern Search Results - Finds chart patterns like triangles and head-shoulders automatically. Multi-timeframe detection with instant results.
  • Fibonacci Search Results - Identifies Fibonacci retracements/extensions across timeframes. Suitable for mathematical trading strategies.

Configuration Tools

  • Candle Search Config - Customize which candlestick patterns to detect per timeframe. Includes visual guides and saves your preferences.
  • Pattern Search Config - Select specific chart patterns to monitor. Configure detection settings individually for each timeframe.
  • Fibonacci Search Config - Fine-tune Fibonacci pattern detection across timeframes. Illustrated guides with saved configurations.

Management Tools

  • Price Alert - Set unlimited price alerts with email/mobile notifications. Track critical support/resistance levels across multiple markets.
  • Active Trades - Comprehensive trade management table. Modify stops, profits, and trailing methods for each position individually.
  • Pending Orders - Full control over limit/stop orders. Features stealth mode and customizable execution parameters.
  • Closing Assistant - Close multiple trades with one click. Filter by symbol, Meta Extender trades, or all MetaTrader positions.
  • Other Settings - Configure notifications, screenshots, and visual preferences. Central hub for personalizing your trading environment.
  • Exit Application - Safely close Meta Extender while protecting open trades. Converts local limits to server-side protection.


Input Parameters Configuration

This application does not require any input parameter configuration. From the moment you launch it, it runs effortlessly, handling everything in the background so you can stay focused on what matters. Start it once, and let it do the rest!


Documentation and Support

For detailed and personal support, feel free to contact us or leave a comment here.


Markus Forex
48
Markus Forex 2025.06.06 00:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

FEATrading OÜ
1540
Reply from developer Tim Roman Zierer 2025.06.06 00:35
Thank you very much Markus!
