IchimokuRobot

A trading robot and a manual trading panel for the Ichimoku indicator.

The indicator, which was developed by Goichi Hosoda in 1930 and is essentially a complete trading system, is still used by many traders today.





I created this trading robot for this indicator.





The trading signals are monitored and clearly displayed.

In addition, these trading signals can also be used from an adjustable second time frame.

A trading signal is displayed depending on which signals have been activated for monitoring.





Note: The signals from the second time frame are only taken into account if the corresponding signal from the current chart has also been activated.





In addition to the trading robot, which can be switched on and off, a manual trade panel is also integrated, as well as other functions as follows:





1. Display of a channel when an ATR threshold is exceeded to indicate a possible sideways movement or insufficient volatility. - the values ​​for the threshold and setting options for the channel can be set on the chart

- the channel is automatically deleted when the threshold is exceeded again.

- A button on the chart can be used to activate that no robot trades are carried out if the ATR is too low or within the channel.





2. Take profit targets can be set via

- Lots

- Calculation based on the stop loss in % of the capital (automatic risk management)





3. Stop loss can be set via

- Lots

- Multiplier Atr

- Indicator (Cloud or Kijun-Sen)





4. Other functions:

- Trailing indicator

- Auto-close function indicator

- Trade counter for robot

Number of trades per day and/or directly one after the other in the same direction





- Order placement and CLOSE via line object by entering "buy" or "sell" or "close" as the name for the object when drawing a line on the chart.





The robot's settings are adopted here.





Just try out the tool....