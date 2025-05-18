Info Spread Swap Display mw
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.55
- Updated: 18 May 2025
- Activations: 10
Forex Indicator "INFO Spread Swap Display" for MT4, Trading Auxiliary tool.
- INFO Spread Swap Display indicator shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.
- It also indicates account Balance, Equity and Margins.
- It is possible to locate indicator values in any corner of the chart:
- 0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right.
- It is possible to set up color and font size as well.
