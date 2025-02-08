API Reversal Master – The Reversal Detection Indicator for MT4

🔥 Spot Reversals with API Reversal Master 🔥

API Reversal Master is MT4 indicator designed to help traders identify possible market reversals. Whether you're trading forex, stocks, or commodities, this tool provides alerts and visual cues to enhance your decision-making.

🔹 Key Features:

✅ Alerts and Notification – Get notified when a possible reversal point is detected.

✅ Color Changes – Visual indication of possible trend shifts.

✅ Customizable Settings – Adjust settings to match your trading style.

✅ Works on All Timeframes – Scalping strategy, Day trading, and swing trading.



💡 Why Use API Reversal Master?

✔️ Timely Alerts – Clear visual signals and alerts for entries.

✔️ No Lagging Signals – Real-time analysis.

📈 Who is This Indicator For?

🔹 Scalpers looking for entry and exit points.

🔹 Day traders who need reversal alerts.

🔹 Swing traders identifying market tops and bottoms.

💾 Compatible with: MT4 (All Timeframes).





