Quantum Grid Trader
- Experts
- Oday T A Abuteir
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 9 February 2025
Overview
Quantum Grid Trader is a powerful and fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD). This EA leverages the RSI, Bollinger Bands, and Stochastic strategy to identify high-probability trade setups, ensuring optimal risk management and profitability.
How It Works:
1. Entry Signals:
The EA uses RSI, Bollinger Bands, and Stochastic to detect overbought/oversold conditions and potential trend reversals.
2. Dynamic Position Management:
Implements a reinforcement strategy that adjusts lot sizes based on market conditions.
Supports both fixed and dynamic take-profit levels using ATR-based calculations.
3. Risk & Money Management:
The EA ensures that position sizes are within the broker's allowed limits.
Trades are only executed if sufficient free margin is available.
4. Profit Protection & Closing Strategy:
Positions are closed when predefined profit conditions are met Either on Static or Dynamic Based on ATR Calculation
Key Features:
✅ Exclusive Gold Trading EA: Specially designed and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) trading to maximize performance.
✅ Works on Any Timeframe: Fully compatible with all timeframes, allowing traders to use M1, M5, M15, or any preferred setting.
✅ Broker Compatibility: Can be used with any broker, but performs best with low-spread brokers for optimal results.
✅ Leverage Requirement: Works best with high leverage to maximize trading potential.
✅ VPS Recommended: Runs efficiently on MQL5 VPS or any reliable VPS for 24/7 operation, though it's not mandatory.
✅ Minimum Capital Requirement: Recommended starting balance of $1000 for best performance and risk management.