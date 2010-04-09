Reddy EA

Reddy is a multi-currency professional Expert using many strategies for trading on the currency market. Each of the individual strategies has undergone many years of development and testing on quotes with 100% modeling. Each transaction is protected by multi-level closing algorithms. Due to the use of several strategies for each currency pair, the Expert undergoes successful testing with 100% modeling of quotes over a long period of time.


Recommendations for using the Expert:

Use the default settings. You need to transfer the file with the Expert Advisor to one chart with the GBPUSD M1 currency pair. And in the "Market Watch" window, add the currency pairs you would like to trade. After that, in the Expert Advisor settings, you can enable and disable the currency pair for trading. The Expert Advisor itself will automatically trade on all selected currency pairs, you will only need to install it on one chart.


Symbol
 GBPUSD, EURGBP
Timeframe M1
Deposit Minimum 100$
Broker
 Use a broker with the lowest spread and commission
Leverage 1:500


Trading Strategy:

  1. The algorithm finds abnormal points of volatility spikes during calm periods of the market.
  2. Rebound from support and resistance levels.
  3. Trading in a narrow channel.
  4. Opening trades in the direction of the trend, in case of deviation volatility in the opposite direction.


More from author
Mesa
Anton Zverev
Experts
Limited edition of ONLY 300 copies. The price will increase after each purchase. Recommendations: Currency pair   - XAUUSD Broker   - IC Markets (Raw), Exness (Raw, Zero) Timeframe:   M30 Minimum deposit:   $100 Trading strategy   - EA trades on the breakdown of support/resistance levels. Transactions are made with several stop losses simultaneously, then accompanied by an adaptive trailing stop. EA was tested with 100% quote quality. The strategy does not have indicators, but uses complex ma
Varko Gold
Anton Zverev
3 (8)
Experts
Currency pair:   XAUUSD Timeframe:   M1 Account:   Hedging Varko Technologies   is not a business, it is a philosophy of freedom. I'm not interested in playing games with a price increase and supposedly a limit on the number of copies sold. I am interested in long-term cooperation and building a reputation. My goal is to constantly improve and optimize the product for changing market conditions. Varko Gold   - trades gold at night. Several strategies are used simultaneously. The strategies do
GoldNightScalper Future EA
Anton Zverev
5 (1)
Experts
After every 10 purchases, the price will increase by $100. Only 200 copies will be sold! GoldNightScalper Future EA   - this tool is created exclusively for professionals who understand how the world of EA works. There are no million indicators in the strategy tester. The strategy is based on logical constructions. EA trades at night, which allows you to take movements on a market rollback. If you want a beautiful picture in the tester, without drawdowns, with a small   top-loss   , then this
GoldSupportLevel HFT EA
Anton Zverev
1 (1)
Experts
Only 20 copies of EA will be sold. Further the price will be $10,000. High Frequency Trading (HFT)   is a type of algorithmic trading where trades are executed at incredible speeds, primarily using computer algorithms and software. Trading strategy   - EA trades on the breakdown of support/resistance levels. Transactions are made with a fixed stop loss, then accompanied by an adaptive trailing stop. EA was tested with 100% quote quality. The strategy does not have indicators, but uses complex m
I Gold I
Anton Zverev
Experts
Starting price - $199 A secret development from   Varko Technologies.   I thought for a long time whether to release this product to the masses. And here it is - Welcome to the future of fast trading. This EA is elusive, it has no name. It is only a shadow of the market. Recommendations Currency pair:   XAUUSD Timeframe:   M30 Minimum deposit:   $100 How to set GMT:   CLICK HERE Trading strategy   - EA trades on the breakdown of support/resistance levels. Transactions are made with a fixed st
Gold Rabbit EA
Anton Zverev
Experts
Settings, current information -   HERE Recommendations Currency pair:   XAUUSD Timeframe:       M1 Minimum balance:       300$ Broker:       with GMT time shift +3 (how to determine       HERE   ) Account:   hedging Account type:       minimum spread EA  - trades gold at night. The strategy is based on volatility within channels and abnormal price surges. All this allows taking rebounds on a sluggish price time interval. Each transaction is accompanied by an adaptive closing algorithm. How
FREE
FAN Bot
Anton Zverev
5 (1)
Experts
There is only one trade in the market, which is protected by a fixed StopLoss! Important! How to set GMT Offset correctly:       CLICK HERE Current currency pairs:   XAUUSD Timeframe:       M1 Several adaptive strategies are used. Recommendations Minimum balance:       300$ Risk:       maximum 0.01 lot for $300 Account:       hedging Description of parameters Money Management   Block Type       (selection of the trading lot calculation mode) Fixed Lot       - fixed lot Lots for Balance      
GOLD Nights
Anton Zverev
Experts
Important! How to set GMT Offset correctly:       CLICK HERE GOLD Night       - a multi-currency professional Expert using multiple strategies for trading on the currency market. Each of the individual strategies has undergone many years of development and testing on quotes with 100% modeling. Each transaction is protected by multi-level closing algorithms. Due to the use of several strategies for each currency pair,   the Expert undergoes successful testing   with 100% modeling of quotes over
GR Bot
Anton Zverev
Experts
GR Bot   is a system of many logical strategies. Important! How to set GMT Offset correctly:   CLICK HERE Current currency pairs:   XAUUSD Timeframe:   M1 Recommendations Minimum balance:       300$ Risk:   max 0.01 lot for $300 Account:   hedging Multiple strategies are used simultaneously. Each has its own logic, which allows them not to intersect with each other. Each of the individual strategies has undergone many years of development and testing on quotes with 100% modeling. Each transact
The Night Inspector EA
Anton Zverev
Experts
***   Before using the product, be sure to contact us for recommendations. We respect every customer and we care about your results. EURUSD M1 EURCHF M1 USDCHF M1 GBPUSD M1 EURGBP M1 GBPAUD M1 GBPCHF M1 Varko Group Inc is pleased to present its new development in the field of automatic Forex trading. The Night Inspector EA  - is a fully automatic night scalper that trades in the price channel of weak volatility. The essence of the strategy is to find trend deviations and abnormal volatility b
Varko NightScalper EA
Anton Zverev
Experts
New technologies in the field of automatic night scalping in the forex market. This product was developed by a young company Varko Technologies. The strategy is based on rebounding from abnormal market volatility at night. The robot does not use high-risk strategies such as: no martingale, no trading with a grid of orders, no over-sitting deals, no minimum stop levels. The official website of the company-developer, you can find here  MQL5 Profile Product discussion group  MQL5 Group Welcome to o
Bubbi Scalper
Anton Zverev
Experts
We are glad to present you our product from Varko Technologies. Here you can find the rest of our developments: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/varkotechnologies We love what we do and what we do, so in each product you can find a piece of the developer's soul. With love, Varko Group Inc. The official website of the developer company, you can find here       MQL5 Profile Product Discussion Group       MQL5 Group Welcome to our public channel       MQL5 Сhannel Recommendations Timeframe:  M1 -  a
Obinzon EA MT4
Anton Zverev
Experts
New solutions in the field of automated trading on the Forex market.   The strategy is based on bouncing off the most important   support and   resistance levels. The algorithm does not use highly risky strategies. Each trade is protected by several levels of control.   An adaptive transaction tracking algorithm is used. The strategy has been successfully tested throughout the entire available history, with a simulation quality of 99.9%.   With slippage and commissions close to real market condi
Sharp Samurai EA MT4
Anton Zverev
Experts
An automated scalper that trades in a weak volatility channel. The essence of the strategy is to search for trend deviations and abnormal surges in volatility, analyzed on the history of a currency pair. Adaptive algorithms are used to track and open trades.   The robot does not use highly risky strategies, such as: no martingale, trading with a grid of orders, non-execution of trades, no minimum stop levels. Working timeframe:   M1 Working currency pairs:   AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDSG
AvaTradeSystem Technology MT4
Anton Zverev
5 (1)
Experts
The strategy is based on a rebound from the most important support and resistance levels. The algorithm does not use high risk strategies. Each transaction is protected by several levels of control.   An adaptive transaction tracking algorithm is used. The strategy has been successfully tested throughout the available history, with a simulation quality of 100%.   With slippage and commission close to real market conditions. The official website of the developer company, you can find here       M
Red Angel
Anton Zverev
Experts
New solutions in the field of automated trading on the Forex market. The strategy is based on bouncing off the most important support and resistance levels. The algorithm does not use highly risky strategies. Each trade is protected by several levels of control.   An adaptive transaction tracking algorithm is used. The strategy has been successfully tested throughout the entire available history, with a simulation quality of 99.9%.   With slippage and commissions close to real market conditions.
GBP Helper
Anton Zverev
Experts
Currency pairs:   GBPAUD, GBPUSD, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPJPY, GBPNZD and so on ... Timeframe:   M5 The strategy that we have been using for several years in our portfolio. One of the most advanced to date. Taken together, it uses several steps to determine volatility levels, which allows you to find good entry and exit points. The official website of the developer company, you can find here       MQL5 Profile Welcome to our public channel       MQL5 Сhannel Our other products       Varko Technologi
Black Ghost
Anton Zverev
Experts
We are glad to present you one of our strategies. We have been thinking for a long time whether it is worth making it publicly available for other traders. For many years we have been developing a strategy for the most accurate entry. And as you understand, each currency pair behaves differently and decided to focus on only one. Recommended Currency Pair and Timeframe:   GBPUSD M5 Pay attention to the parameter: Prefix Symbol   - If your broker has a prefix, be sure to write it down. The strate
Skorpinium EA
Anton Zverev
Experts
Timeframe:  M1 Recommended currency pairs:    EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDCAD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, USDJPY. The latest development from the team of Varko Group Inc. A multi-currency trading Expert Advisor whose strategy is based on low volatility at night. The EA does not use high risk grid, martingale or averaging strategies. Each position is insured by a virtual stop loss. An adaptive transaction tracking algorithm is used. Also a unique development, support of transactions when exp
SBS Trade EA
Anton Zverev
Experts
A trading system built on the analysis of channel trading systems. It uses smart algorithms in its strategy to search for pivot points of entry into the market. An adaptive algorithm for tracking and controlling transactions is applied. The Expert Advisor also determines and adjusts to any spread expansion and slippage in the Forex currency market. Live Trading Signals: Varko Technologies The strategy has been successfully tested throughout the available history, with a simulation quality of 1
Rupers
Anton Zverev
Experts
Our signals:   mql5.com/en/users/varkotechnologies/seller The official website of the developer company, you can find here       MQL5 Profile Welcome to our public channel       MQL5 channel Our other products       Varko Technologies Recommendations Currency pairs:   GBPUSD, EURUSD Timeframe: M1 Be sure to use a VPS or a server with minimal network latency for the broker's server. Use a broker with the lowest spread and commission. Before using it on a real account, test it with the lot you
Quick Guy
Anton Zverev
Experts
Working pairs on the signal: GBPUSD M5 Default settings We are glad to present you one of our strategies. We have been thinking for a long time whether it is worth making it publicly available for other traders. For many years we have been developing a strategy for the most accurate entry. Pay attention to the parameter: Prefix Symbol   - If your broker has a prefix, be sure to write it down. The strategy has been successfully tested throughout the available history, with a simulation quality
Varkis EA MT4
Anton Zverev
1 (1)
Experts
Varkis EA       is a multi-currency professional Expert Advisor that uses a variety of trading strategies in the foreign exchange market. Each of the individual strategies has gone through many years of development and testing on quotes with 100% simulation. Each transaction is protected by multi-level closing algorithms. Thanks to the use of several strategies for each currency pair,   the Expert Advisor is successfully tested   with 100% simulation of quotes over a long period of time. Real tr
Cicada MT4
Anton Zverev
Experts
Real account signal   -   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1679049 MT5 Expert Version   -   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/85781 Timeframe:   M1 Recommended currency pairs:   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDCAD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, USDJPY. Cicada   is the latest development from the Varko Group Inc team. A multi-currency trading Expert Advisor whose strategy is based on low volatility at night. The EA does not use high risk grid, martingale or averaging strategies. Each position
Tsap MT4
Anton Zverev
Experts
===   Next price is 299$   === Real account signal       -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1702558 MT5 Expert Version       -   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86329 Timeframe:       M1 Recommended currency pairs:       EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDCAD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, USDJPY. Tsap   is the latest development from the Varko Group Inc team. A multi-currency trading Expert Advisor whose strategy is based on low volatility at night. The EA does not use high risk grid, marti
Bamster MT4
Anton Zverev
Experts
MT5 Expert Version       -   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/88218 Timeframe:       M1 Recommended currency pairs:     EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDCAD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, USDJPY. The latest development from the team of Varko Group Inc. A multi-currency trading Expert Advisor whose strategy is based on low volatility at night. The EA does not use high risk grid, martingale or averaging strategies. Each position is insured by a virtual stop loss. An adaptive transaction tracki
Varko EA MT4
Anton Zverev
Experts
Timeframe:   M1 Recommended currency pairs:     EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDCAD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, USDJPY. The latest development from the team of Varko Group Inc. A multi-currency trading Expert Advisor whose strategy is based on low volatility at night. The EA does not use high risk grid, martingale or averaging strategies. Each position is insured by a virtual stop loss. An adaptive transaction tracking algorithm is used. Also a unique development, support of transactions when
AvaTradeSystem Technology MT5
Anton Zverev
Experts
MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72558 The strategy is based on bouncing off the most important   support and   resistance levels. The algorithm does not use highly risky strategies. Each trade is protected by several levels of control.   An adaptive transaction tracking algorithm is used. The strategy has been successfully tested throughout the entire available history, with a simulation quality of 100%.   With slippage and commissions close to real market conditions. The o
Hana EA
Anton Zverev
Experts
Hana EA   is a multi-currency professional Expert Advisor that uses a variety of trading strategies in the foreign exchange market. Each of the individual strategies has gone through many years of development and testing on quotes with 100% simulation. Each transaction is protected by multi-level closing algorithms. Thanks to the use of several strategies for each currency pair,   the Expert Advisor is successfully tested   with 100% simulation of quotes over a long period of time. Timeframe:  M
Varkis EA
Anton Zverev
4.25 (4)
Experts
Varkis EA       is a multi-currency professional Expert Advisor that uses a variety of trading strategies in the foreign exchange market. Each of the individual strategies has gone through many years of development and testing on quotes with 100% simulation. Each transaction is protected by multi-level closing algorithms. Thanks to the use of several strategies for each currency pair,   the Expert Advisor is successfully tested   with 100% simulation of quotes over a long period of time. Real tr
