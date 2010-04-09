Reddy is a multi-currency professional Expert using many strategies for trading on the currency market. Each of the individual strategies has undergone many years of development and testing on quotes with 100% modeling. Each transaction is protected by multi-level closing algorithms. Due to the use of several strategies for each currency pair, the Expert undergoes successful testing with 100% modeling of quotes over a long period of time.







Recommendations for using the Expert:

Use the default settings. You need to transfer the file with the Expert Advisor to one chart with the GBPUSD M1 currency pair. And in the "Market Watch" window, add the currency pairs you would like to trade. After that, in the Expert Advisor settings, you can enable and disable the currency pair for trading. The Expert Advisor itself will automatically trade on all selected currency pairs, you will only need to install it on one chart.





Symbol

GBPUSD, EURGBP

Timeframe M1

Deposit Minimum 100$ Broker

Use a broker with the lowest spread and commission Leverage 1:500





Trading Strategy:

The algorithm finds abnormal points of volatility spikes during calm periods of the market. Rebound from support and resistance levels. Trading in a narrow channel. Opening trades in the direction of the trend, in case of deviation volatility in the opposite direction.



