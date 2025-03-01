Keepi EA
- Experts
- Mohammed Rifky Mohamed Muththalib
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 7 March 2025
- Activations: 5
Smart & Reliable Trading with Strong Risk Management
Keepi is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to optimize your trading experience by utilizing a combination of basic yet effective indicators. The EA employs deep logic to identify high-probability trade entries and exits while ensuring proper risk management with Equity protection and Take Profit (TP) strategies.
Why Choose Keepi EA?
✅ Smart Trade Execution – Uses a combination of indicators for precise trade entries and exits.
✅ Built-in Risk Management – Trades are protected with Equity & TP to secure profits and limit losses with Breakeven.
✅ Universal Broker Support – Works seamlessly with all brokers and account types.
✅ Scalable for Any Account Size – Whether small or large, Keepi EA adapts to your capital.
✅ Optimized for Forex & Gold – Best results on major forex pairs and XAU/USD (Gold).
Important Recommendations
🔹 Backtesting is Required – Before using the EA, you must perform a 6-month backtest on your chosen broker. Due to variations in tick data, the best set file will be based on your broker’s historical data.
🔹 Forward Testing – Run a minimum of 2 months forward testing in a demo environment to validate performance.
🔹 Live Demo Testing – Once the EA runs successfully in a demo account for at least 1 week, you can safely transition to a real live account.
🔹 Fine-Tuning is Essential – If you are not willing to spend time optimizing the settings based on your broker’s tick data, this EA may not be the best fit for you.
Recommended Usage:
- Works best with Forex pairs and Gold (XAU/USD).
- Can be used on any account size without restrictions.
- Supports all brokers, including ECN, STP, and standard accounts.
Keepi EA is the perfect tool for traders who want a strategic, well-managed, and efficient trading experience. If you are committed to proper testing and fine-tuning, Keepi EA will give you an edge in the markets!
📌 Get Keepi EA today and start trading smarter!
Soon, I will share comprehensive guidance on how to test and use it to generate profit. In the meantime, continue testing. If you find a profitable set file, you're good to go.
New features and improvements.
- Reversal Trade Bug Fix: Resolved issues related to reversal trading functionality to ensure smoother performance.
- Trailing Stop Functionality: A new trailing stop feature has been implemented, allowing for dynamic adjustment of stop-loss levels to maximize profits.
- RSI Toggle Option: Added the ability to enable or disable the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator, providing greater flexibility in trading strategy customization.
- Introduced a random trade entry delay feature to make each trade unique from others- randomized trade entry delay feature to ensure each trade is uniquely timed, reducing predictability and improving adaptability—ideal for prop firm trading