Keepi is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to optimize your trading experience by utilizing a combination of basic yet effective indicators. The EA employs deep logic to identify high-probability trade entries and exits while ensuring proper risk management with Equity protection and Take Profit (TP) strategies.

Why Choose Keepi EA?

✅ Smart Trade Execution – Uses a combination of indicators for precise trade entries and exits.

✅ Built-in Risk Management – Trades are protected with Equity & TP to secure profits and limit losses with Breakeven.

✅ Universal Broker Support – Works seamlessly with all brokers and account types.

✅ Scalable for Any Account Size – Whether small or large, Keepi EA adapts to your capital.

✅ Optimized for Forex & Gold – Best results on major forex pairs and XAU/USD (Gold).

Important Recommendations

🔹 Backtesting is Required – Before using the EA, you must perform a 6-month backtest on your chosen broker. Due to variations in tick data, the best set file will be based on your broker’s historical data.

🔹 Forward Testing – Run a minimum of 2 months forward testing in a demo environment to validate performance.

🔹 Live Demo Testing – Once the EA runs successfully in a demo account for at least 1 week, you can safely transition to a real live account.

🔹 Fine-Tuning is Essential – If you are not willing to spend time optimizing the settings based on your broker’s tick data, this EA may not be the best fit for you.

Recommended Usage:

Works best with Forex pairs and Gold (XAU/USD).

Can be used on any account size without restrictions.

Supports all brokers, including ECN, STP, and standard accounts.

Keepi EA is the perfect tool for traders who want a strategic, well-managed, and efficient trading experience. If you are committed to proper testing and fine-tuning, Keepi EA will give you an edge in the markets!

📌 Get Keepi EA today and start trading smarter!



Soon, I will share comprehensive guidance on how to test and use it to generate profit. In the meantime, continue testing. If you find a profitable set file, you're good to go.

New features and improvements.



Reversal Trade Bug Fix: Resolved issues related to reversal trading functionality to ensure smoother performance.

Trailing Stop Functionality: A new trailing stop feature has been implemented, allowing for dynamic adjustment of stop-loss levels to maximize profits.

RSI Toggle Option: Added the ability to enable or disable the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator, providing greater flexibility in trading strategy customization.

Introduced a random trade entry delay feature to make each trade unique from others—ideal for prop firm trading














