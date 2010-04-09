BullMonger

is a conservative MQL5 EA designed for long-term, long-only trading on a select currency pairs, optimized for the 30 mins timeframe. Its sophisticated algorithms and robust risk management strategies identify high-probability long entries, aiming for steady and sustainable growth. This automated solution is ideal for traders seeking a hands-off approach to long-term investing on MT5.





Risk & Profitability: The expected profitability for backtests ranged between 10% - 130% per year. The maximum expected drawdown is about 75% in extremely agressive modes.

Key Features and Benefits:

Long-Term Focus : Bull Monger specializes in identifying and capitalizing on long-term uptrends, filtering out short-term market fluctuations.

: Bull Monger specializes in identifying and capitalizing on long-term uptrends, filtering out short-term market fluctuations. Robust Risk Managemen t: A comprehensive risk management system is implemented to protect capital during adverse market conditions, limiting drawdown and preserving gains.

t: A comprehensive risk management system is implemented to protect capital during adverse market conditions, limiting drawdown and preserving gains. Optimized for a Select Currency Pairs : Bull Monger has been rigorously tested and optimized for a select major currency pairs, being GBPUSD , EURUSD , and USDJPY , demonstrating consistent performance in these highly liquid markets, with GBPUSD being the most performant.

: Bull Monger has been rigorously tested and optimized for a select major currency pairs, being , , and , demonstrating consistent performance in these highly liquid markets, with being the most performant. Timeframe Efficiencies : Bull Monger's design is optimized for the 30 min timeframe, however lower time Frames incliding the 5 mins have exhibited similar results during tests. Hence able to thrive in the impact of short-term volatility.

: Bull Monger's design is optimized for the 30 min timeframe, however lower time Frames incliding the 5 mins have exhibited similar results during tests. Hence able to thrive in the impact of short-term volatility. MQL5 Compatibility: Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform, Bull Monger benefits from its advanced features and some robust nature. Its Ideal settings are a 10,000 or 1,000 as deposits, while most prominent timeframes are the 5 and 30 minute ones.

N.B : In an attempt not to flood the market with this strategy the price will double after the first 2 sales and will be capped at 10 copies.



