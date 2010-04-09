BullMonger

Bull Monger is a conservative MQL5 EA designed for long-term, long-only trading on a select currency pairs, optimized for the 30 mins timeframe. Its sophisticated algorithms and robust risk management strategies identify high-probability long entries, aiming for steady and sustainable growth. This automated solution is ideal for traders seeking a hands-off approach to long-term investing on MT5.


Risk & Profitability: The expected profitability for backtests ranged between 10% - 130% per year. The maximum expected drawdown is about 75% in extremely agressive modes. 

Key Features and Benefits:

  • Long-Term Focus: Bull Monger specializes in identifying and capitalizing on long-term uptrends, filtering out short-term market fluctuations.
  • Robust Risk Management: A comprehensive risk management system is implemented to protect capital during adverse market conditions, limiting drawdown and preserving gains.
  • Optimized for a Select Currency Pairs: Bull Monger has been rigorously tested and optimized for a select major currency pairs, being GBPUSD, EURUSD, and USDJPY, demonstrating consistent performance in these highly liquid markets, with GBPUSD being the most performant. 
  • Timeframe Efficiencies: Bull Monger's design is optimized for the 30 min timeframe, however lower time Frames  incliding the 5 mins have exhibited similar results during tests. Hence able to thrive in the  impact of short-term volatility. 
  • MQL5 Compatibility: Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform, Bull Monger benefits from its advanced features and some robust nature. Its Ideal settings are a 10,000 or 1,000 as deposits, while most prominent timeframes are the 5 and 30 minute ones.
N.B : In an attempt not to flood the market with this strategy the price will double after the first 2 sales and will be capped at 10 copies.


