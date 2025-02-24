EA Golden Dance Mini

Fully automatic Portfolio of Expert Advisors for XAUUSD (Gold) / MT4 Platform.
Timeframe = H1

This is a smaller version of my full Expert Advisor:

In the Mini version, most of the strategies are left only for Long positions.

The Expert Advisor does not trade Short.

The Expert Advisor is a large ready-made portfolio that contains seven profitable trading strategies specifically for Gold.

  1. Each strategy has a stop loss.
  2. Recommended Deposit = $500.
  3. The risk per trade is set to 1% (in the Expert Advisor settings).

The Expert Advisor is fully configured and ready to trade by default (as is).

The advisor does not contain any:
  • pseudo-neural networks;
  • grids;
  • short take profits with giant stop losses;
  • Martingales.


In the Expert Advisor settings, view all the magic numbers (they should be all different, and differ from those if you use other Expert Advisors on Gold)

Also set in the settings:
  • UseMoneyManagement = true;
  • Decimals = 2 with LotsIfNoMM = 0.01 (Decimals = 1 with LotsIfNoMM = 0.1)
  • Do not change MaxLots;
  • InitialCapital = 20,000 USD (if you have an account with a prop firm of 20,000 and you only have this one advisor), if you have an account with a prop firm of 20,000, but several other advisors are trading, it is recommended to allocate a smaller amount for this advisor. You need to divide the deposit amount by the number of advisors that are trading on your account.

Attention:

The profitability of the strategy in the past does NOT guarantee the profitability of the strategy in the future - use ONLY available funds!


Be careful!

The author sells this software product ONLY from this Market mql5.com. I regularly review all my advisors, correct errors and improve them.

All advisors with the same name on other trading platforms are fraudulent!

