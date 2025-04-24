The Trading Chaos Panel trading utility is a trading panel designed to implement the unique principles of the Trading Chaos strategy, which combines elements of market trend analysis, risk management, and a psychological approach to trading. It consists of 5 blocks, each of which has its own functionality. The panel is also partially integrated into Telegram.

The trading panel consists of 5 blocks

1st block. "Morning pages".

The 2nd block is the "Screenshot Block".

3rd block "Waves".

The 4th block is "Hand Open".

5th block. "Signals".





advantages





1. Immediate and pending orders with the ability to manage risk are available in the panel





2. Simplifies the construction of Elliott wave analysis. All the necessary patterns based on the book by Bill Williams, as well as a function for quickly determining the desired time interval on the correct scale (From 140 bars)





3. Simplifies the construction of technical analysis.





4. You can switch between blocks in 1 click.





5. The ability to specify a large number of time intervals for which the search for torus signals will take place according to the system of B. Williams, L. Williams, D.Bollinger.









Preparing the schedule for the Expert's activation

Before connecting an expert, it is necessary to prepare a schedule accordingly. Create a template called default. Connect and save the corresponding indicators in it. Exactly:





The graphical indicators are built in exact accordance with the recommendations of Bill Williams. The marking of trading signals is synchronized with the readings of the signal panel. The indicators are not included in the package of the Trading Chaos Panel. They must be purchased additionally. In order to save money, you can use the Alligator, Fractals, and Awesome Oscillator indicators built into Meta Trader 5, which do not have the function of marking trading signals. At the same time, it should be borne in mind that the quality of perception of the trading signal will be significantly lower.