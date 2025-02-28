CloseAgent tool

Automated Position Closing Tool

CloseAgent is an advanced tool designed to close open positions at the optimal moment by utilizing two of the most widely used and effective technical indicators for detecting reversal points: Bollinger Bands and RSI. This ensures maximum efficiency in closing open positions. It is particularly useful for closing residual trades during periods of low volatility, such as at the end of the daily session or during the uncertainty preceding high-impact news releases.

Key Features

Smart Position Closing: based on Bollinger Bands and RSI across multiple timeframes.
Multi-Symbol Support: manages positions for a single symbol or all open positions.
ADR based closing: closes positions when the average daily range is completed, ideal for day trading.
Close all at specified profit: allows closing all positions once a predefined profit target is reached.
Alerts & comments: real-time alerts and chart comments for better tracking of active trades.

Optimized Closing with Technical Indicators

CloseAgent enhances position management by identifying overbought and oversold conditions using Bollinger Bands and RSI. It is particularly effective in the following scenarios:

🔹 Low volatility conditions, where finding optimal exit points is more challenging.
🔹 End-of-day or session trades, ensuring no residual positions remain open.
🔹 Pre-news uncertainty, helping to mitigate risk before high-impact events.

CloseAgent is a data-driven solution for trade closing, ideal for traders seeking greater control over their exit strategies.

💡 Your opinion matters: any suggestions or ideas to improve this product are welcome, let me know!

