BB Smart Trader

BB Smart Trader - Gold Expert Advisor 

Overview

BB Smart Trader is a powerful and fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD). This EA leverages the Bollinger Bands strategy to identify high-probability trade setups, ensuring optimal risk management and profitability.

With proven backtest results from 2021 until now, BB Smart Trader has demonstrated consistent performance in different market conditions.

🔹 New Updates:

 Added Lot Type Selection: Choose between Fixed Lot or Risk Percent Lot, allowing for more flexible risk management.
 Enhanced Order Execution: Improved trade execution and order placement accuracy.
 Optimized Performance: Reduced log file size for better performance and stability.
 Better Risk Control: Improved lot size calculation based on account balance and risk settings.

Recommended Settings for XAUUSD:

Parameter

XAUUSD (Gold)

Band Period

30

Band Deviation

2

Risk Percent per Trade  

0.1%

Slippage

3

Stop Loss (Points)

1000

Take Profit (Points)

2000

Key Features:

Exclusive Gold Trading EA: Designed and optimized only for XAUUSD.
 Bollinger Bands Strategy: Uses upper and lower bands for trade entry signals.
 Smart Risk Management: Adjustable lot type (Fixed Lot / Risk Percent Lot) and risk percentage per trade.
 Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit: Ensures disciplined trading and risk control.
 Compatible with Any Timeframe: Works on any timeframe, allowing flexibility (M1, M5, M15, etc.).
 Broker Compatibility: Suitable for any broker (lower spread preferred).
 Leverage Requirement: Any Leverage.
 VPS Recommended: Runs best on MQL5 VPS or any stable VPS, but not mandatory.
 Minimum Capital Requirement: Recommended starting balance $500.

Why Choose BB Smart Trader for Gold?

📈 Automated & Efficient: Eliminates manual trading errors and executes trades with precision.
🔍 Gold-Specific Optimization: Fine-tuned for XAUUSD to maximize profitability.
💡 User-Friendly Setup: Simple configuration with pre-optimized settings.
🛠 Test It Yourself: Run a backtest from 2021 until now and see the outstanding results!

Get BB Smart Trader today and take your Gold trading to the next level! 🚀

 

 


