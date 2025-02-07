BB Smart Trader
- Experts
- Oday T A Abuteir
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 7 February 2025
BB Smart Trader - Gold Expert Advisor
Overview
BB Smart Trader is a powerful and fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD). This EA leverages the Bollinger Bands strategy to identify high-probability trade setups, ensuring optimal risk management and profitability.
With proven backtest results from 2021 until now, BB Smart Trader has demonstrated consistent performance in different market conditions.
🔹 New Updates:
✅ Added Lot Type Selection: Choose between Fixed Lot or Risk Percent Lot, allowing for more flexible risk management.
✅ Enhanced Order Execution: Improved trade execution and order placement accuracy.
✅ Optimized Performance: Reduced log file size for better performance and stability.
✅ Better Risk Control: Improved lot size calculation based on account balance and risk settings.
Recommended Settings for XAUUSD:
|
Parameter
|
XAUUSD (Gold)
|
Band Period
|
30
|
Band Deviation
|
2
|
Risk Percent per Trade
|
0.1%
|
Slippage
|
3
|
Stop Loss (Points)
|
1000
|
Take Profit (Points)
|
2000
Key Features:
✅ Exclusive Gold Trading EA: Designed and optimized only for XAUUSD.
✅ Bollinger Bands Strategy: Uses upper and lower bands for trade entry signals.
✅ Smart Risk Management: Adjustable lot type (Fixed Lot / Risk Percent Lot) and risk percentage per trade.
✅ Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit: Ensures disciplined trading and risk control.
✅ Compatible with Any Timeframe: Works on any timeframe, allowing flexibility (M1, M5, M15, etc.).
✅ Broker Compatibility: Suitable for any broker (lower spread preferred).
✅ Leverage Requirement: Any Leverage.
✅ VPS Recommended: Runs best on MQL5 VPS or any stable VPS, but not mandatory.
✅ Minimum Capital Requirement: Recommended starting balance $500.
Why Choose BB Smart Trader for Gold?
📈 Automated & Efficient: Eliminates manual trading errors and executes trades with precision.
🔍 Gold-Specific Optimization: Fine-tuned for XAUUSD to maximize profitability.
💡 User-Friendly Setup: Simple configuration with pre-optimized settings.
🛠 Test It Yourself: Run a backtest from 2021 until now and see the outstanding results!
⚡ Get BB Smart Trader today and take your Gold trading to the next level! 🚀