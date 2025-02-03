RiskMaster Pro Lotsize Protector

RiskMaster Pro Lotsize Protector

The indicator offers probably the most straightforward form of risk management. Without complicated settings, it provides exactly the information necessary to execute orders.

No complicated settings, select the desired order type Market/Pending orders, enter the desired risk as a percentage of the available capital and the risk-reward ratio (RRR).


Market Orders:

• Drag the Stop Loss (SL) line to the desired position with the mouse.

• The indicator directly shows the allowed lot size, the distance in pip to SL/TP and TP as a line.


Pending Orders:

• Drag the Stop Loss (SL) and entry line to the desired position with the mouse.

• The indicator shows the allowed lot size, the distance in pip to SL/TP and TP as a line.


Buttons can be used to adjust the risk capital directly without changing the settings.


As an extension, the associated Expert Advisor can directly display the values for:

• Lot size

•Entrance

• Stop Loss SL

• Take Profit TP

Apply and execute the appropriate order (Buy/Sell/Buy Stop/Sell Stop/Buy Limit/Buy Stop), no additional settings or actions required.

Click the "Order" button and the order execution will start with all the necessary parameters as indicated by the lines.



Indicator: RiskMaster Pro Lotsize Protector

Expert Advisor: Forex RiskMaster EA

Free versions for NZDCAD



