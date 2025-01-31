Boom500 Scalper
Boom500 Scalper EA – High-Powered Martingale Scalping for Boom 500
Overview
-
Fully automated EA designed for the Boom 500 Index on the Deriv (MT5) platform
-
Operates on the 1-hour timeframe to capture explosive moves and retracements
-
Combines smart entry signals with a controlled martingale recovery strategy
How It Works
-
Identifies overextended candles, price exhaustion, and slowing volatility for entries
-
If the market moves against the initial position, a limited martingale sequence activates
-
Recovery steps are spaced intelligently to reduce drawdown and exposure
Key Features
-
Optimized for Boom 500 on the H1 chart
-
Uses a capped martingale system with dynamic lot sizing
-
Entry logic based on exhaustion zones and momentum reversal
-
Built-in risk controls including max drawdown and daily loss limits
Trade Filters
-
Time filters to avoid weekends and low-liquidity periods
-
Spread filter to avoid high-cost entries
-
Optional filters for specific trading days or sessions
Recommended Settings
-
Asset: Boom 500 Index on Deriv MT5 (Synthetic Account)
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Minimum Balance: 300 USD
-
Recommended Balance: 500 USD or more
-
Leverage: 1:1000 or higher
-
Lot Size: Small fixed lot or percentage-based risk per trade
What’s Included
-
Boom500 Scalper EA (for MT5)
-
Pre-optimized set file for H1 timeframe
-
Installation and user guide
-
Lifetime updates
-
Support via email or messaging
Ideal For
-
Traders familiar with martingale strategies
-
Synthetic index traders targeting candle reversion setups
-
Users preferring fewer trades on higher timeframes
Performance Notes
-
Typically places one to five trades per day, depending on market volatility
-
Applies martingale logic conservatively
-
Works best on a reliable, low-latency VPS running continuously
Disclaimer
This EA uses martingale-based logic and carries a high level of risk. It is intended for experienced traders who understand its mechanics. Trading synthetic indices is inherently risky and may not be suitable for all investors. Test thoroughly on a demo account before trading live. Past performance is not indicative of future results.