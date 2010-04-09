Prop Gold Trader

Prop Gold Trader EA is an automated trading tool designed to help traders grow their accounts steadily. It uses a clear set of rules to make trading decisions, aiming for long-term success.

Key Features:

  • Market Analysis: The EA examines daily charts to understand the overall market trend.
  • Trade Execution: It operates on hourly charts, using a strategy based on the crossing of 10-period and 100-period moving averages.
  • Pending Orders: When the market pulls back, the EA sets up pending orders to enter trades at better prices.
  • Risk Management: Each trade includes predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels to control potential losses and secure profits.

Customization Options:

  • Risk Settings: Adjust the percentage of your account balance you're willing to risk on each trade.
  • Trend Filter: Ensures trades align with the broader market direction.
  • Trailing Stop: Automatically moves the stop-loss level to protect profits as the market moves in your favor.

Important Considerations:

  • Trade Frequency: The EA focuses on high-quality setups, so it may not trade every day.
  • Account Size: A minimum deposit is recommended to allow the EA to manage trades effectively.
  • Regular Backtesting: It's advisable to test the EA with recent market data to ensure it performs well under current conditions.

Getting Started:

  1. Installation: Follow the provided instructions to add the EA to your trading platform.
  2. Backtesting: Use historical data to see how the EA would have performed in past markets.
  3. Live Trading: Once satisfied with the backtest results, activate the EA on your live account and monitor its performance.

Prop Gold Trader EA is designed to adapt to changing markets, providing a systematic approach to automated trading.


