Prop Gold Trader
- Experts
- Samson Adekunle Okunola
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 20
Prop Gold Trader EA is an automated trading tool designed to help traders grow their accounts steadily. It uses a clear set of rules to make trading decisions, aiming for long-term success.
Key Features:
- Market Analysis: The EA examines daily charts to understand the overall market trend.
- Trade Execution: It operates on hourly charts, using a strategy based on the crossing of 10-period and 100-period moving averages.
- Pending Orders: When the market pulls back, the EA sets up pending orders to enter trades at better prices.
- Risk Management: Each trade includes predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels to control potential losses and secure profits.
Customization Options:
- Risk Settings: Adjust the percentage of your account balance you're willing to risk on each trade.
- Trend Filter: Ensures trades align with the broader market direction.
- Trailing Stop: Automatically moves the stop-loss level to protect profits as the market moves in your favor.
Important Considerations:
- Trade Frequency: The EA focuses on high-quality setups, so it may not trade every day.
- Account Size: A minimum deposit is recommended to allow the EA to manage trades effectively.
- Regular Backtesting: It's advisable to test the EA with recent market data to ensure it performs well under current conditions.
Getting Started:
- Installation: Follow the provided instructions to add the EA to your trading platform.
- Backtesting: Use historical data to see how the EA would have performed in past markets.
- Live Trading: Once satisfied with the backtest results, activate the EA on your live account and monitor its performance.
Prop Gold Trader EA is designed to adapt to changing markets, providing a systematic approach to automated trading.