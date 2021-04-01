Ghost OF Gold MT5

Introducing "Ghost of Gold" – The Unseen Power Behind XAU/USD

I present to you my MT5 Expert Advisor – Ghost of Gold.

Built for trading XAU/USD on the 1-hour timeframe, this EA runs on advanced logic, strong structural rules, and intelligent trade execution. It reacts to market impulses, manages risk through smart hedging, and uses an advanced recovery system to handle drawdown — while maintaining a profit factor of 8.0.

Key Features:

  • Advanced structural analysis for XAU/USD
  • Smart hedging risk management
  • Advanced recovery system
  • 1-hour timeframe optimization
  • High profit factor (8.0)

Setfile | LiveSignal


Live signal 1 HIGHRISK

DETAILS MT5 Login 52425389

ICMarketsSC-DEMO

PASSWORD J4M3S1S2a@



Live signal 2 HIGHRISK

DETAILS MT5 Login 37225539

RoboForex-Pro

PASSWORD 6onL/!B0I09P

links to accounts can be found In my Telegram Channel link in my profile Click

Ghost of Gold – Precision Trading in XAUUSD

Key Highlights

  • Profit Factor: 5.0 to 10.0 (depending on risk settings)
  • Timeframe: 1 Hour (H1)
  • Trade Style: Enters 5 small trades at a time for enhanced flexibility and smoother trade management
  • Lot Efficiency: Capable of earning more even with small lots through efficient market capture and controlled exposure

Core Features

  • Advanced Trading Logic – Built on market structure analysis with engineered precision
  • Smart Hedging System – Dynamically protects positions in volatile market conditions
  • Advanced Recovery System – Strategically handles drawdowns with adaptive adjustments
  • Controlled Drawdown – Implements risk-managed logic to preserve capital
  • Dynamic Trailing Stop – Automatically locks in and expands profit targets
  • Customizable Risk Modes – Choose from Low, Medium, or High risk settings to match your trading strategy

Recommended Balance Settings

Recommended brokers: ICMarkets or icTrading a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type

Risk Level Recommended Balance (USD)
HIGH RISK $500
MID RISK $1,000
LOW RISK $2,000

