Optimum Points MT5

The indicator shows in one window the trend direction from multiple timeframes. If the trend from several timeframes coincides - arrows are drawn. You can also switch to the histogram, indicating the trend on the current timeframe.

The indicator draws entry points and approximate exit points on the chart.





Warning: since the indicator is multi-timeframe, when using in the strategy tester, quotes for all necessary timeframes should be downloaded in advance. In order not to wait for a long download of quotes in the tester, you can put the start date 2025.01.01 and Model "Open price only" or "Control points".





MT4 version of the indicator



Features

This indicator does not redraw. What is displayed on the historical chart will be displayed in real time.

It can be used to trade any assets: cryptocurrency, stocks, metals, indices, commodities, and currencies.

Works with all timeframes.

Signals for entry appear at the opening of a new candle, and are not redrawn.

Signals for exiting a deal are given tentatively, because often you can close a deal with more profit.

On the top left there is a detailed panel of transaction statistics, which can be minimized.

It uses a special formula for calculating the moving average, which determines the direction of the trend.

In order not to miss the appearance of a signal to enter a trade you can receive a notification in the Alert window and by Push.

For users of all levels from beginners to experts.

Statistics panel

The number of days from which the history of signals is taken. Total number of signals for which statistics is given. Ratio of the number of profitable and unprofitable signals. Percentage of profitable signals from the total number of signals. Median profit by signal. Average profit by signal. Total profit for all signals. Median loss by signal. Average loss by signal. Total loss on all signals. Current spread.

Settings parameters





Period sensitivity of the indicator, the more sensitive the more signals M1-MN1 coincidences selection of timeframes, on which arrows are drawn when the trend coincides Font size text size on the statistics panel Show entry/exit points on/off show entry/exit points Use alert notification on/off pop-up notification window and sound notification Use push notification on/off push notification

Feel welcome to private message me with any questions or difficulties.