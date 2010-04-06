Breakout Pattern mq
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Breakout Pattern" for MT4.
- Indicator "Breakout Pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading: No repaint, No delay.
- Indicator detects Breakout combination of bars also called "3 from the inside" on chart:
- Bullish Breakout Pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- Bearish Breakout Pattern - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- With PC, Mobile & Email alerts.
- Indicator "Breakout Pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.