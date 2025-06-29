Sora EA MT4
- Experts
- Eko Baskoro
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 29 June 2025
- Activations: 20
🚀 Sora EA MT4 – Powerful, Reliable, and Easy-to-Use Expert Advisor
Looking for a high-performance Expert Advisor that works across all brokers, symbols, and market conditions?
Sora EA MT4 is the pro version of LT Gsora MA MT4 — enhanced with advanced features, better performance, and a smart automatic lot calculation system.
🌟 Key Highlights:
✅ Works seamlessly with any broker and any currency pair
✅ Performs well even with large spreads
✅ Lower risk of Margin Call thanks to smart risk management
✅ Uses simple input settings – beginner-friendly
✅ Optimized for Daily (D1) timeframe across multiple charts
🧠 Strategy & Technology:
Sora EA MT4 is built on a solid foundation of:
-
Simple support & resistance
-
ATR-based logic
-
Automatic lot sizing
-
And custom-built algorithms designed for consistency
It applies the same proven strategy across all currency pairs on the D1 timeframe and has been extensively tested via backtesting — showing low drawdowns and satisfying results.
💡 Tips for Better Results:
🔹 Backtest first to find the optimal settings for your account
🔹 Choose the best trend direction (Buy/Sell) using your preferred indicators
🔹 Always apply a smart money management strategy
🏆 Why Sora EA MT4?
There are plenty of reasons traders love this EA — and you can try it yourself with the demo version:
✨ Performs well with high spreads
✨ Works on multiple charts and symbols (D1)
✨ Compatible with all brokers and pairs
✨ Features a smart automatic lot calculation
✨ Harder to trigger Margin Call
✨ Requires minimal manual setup
🔧 Built for Performance and Simplicity
Sora EA MT4 uses a complex internal algorithm designed to deliver consistent profits while minimizing risk.
Most settings are pre-optimized, so you don’t have to waste time tweaking too many parameters.
Lot size is automatically adjusted based on your free margin, ensuring smarter trades.
🎯 Trade smarter, not harder — with Sora EA MT4.
Download the demo, run your backtests, and experience the difference!