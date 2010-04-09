MultiArbitrageSoft Technology EA

Symbol: GBPUSD, EURGBP

Timeframe: M1

Capital: minimum deposit $100

Broker: Recommended broker and account, low spread and commission, fast order execution

Leverage: 1:500

Price
 Copies
99$ 2
199$  2
299$ 2
In discussion.. In discussion..

MultiArbitrageSoft Technology EA is a professional product from the Varko Technologies team. Multicurrency Expert Advisor using multiple strategies for trading on the currency market. Each of the individual strategies has undergone years of development and testing on quotes with 100% modeling. Each transaction is protected by multi-level closing algorithms. Due to the use of multiple strategies for each currency pair, the Expert Advisor undergoes successful testing with 100% modeling of quotes over a long period of time.


Trading Strategy:

  1. The algorithm finds abnormal points of volatility spikes during calm periods of the market.
  2. Rebound from support and resistance levels.
  3. Trading in a narrow channel.
  4. Opening trades in the direction of the trend, in case of deviation   volatility in the opposite direction.
  5. The algorithm does not use high-risk strategies. Each transaction is protected by several levels of control. An adaptive transaction support algorithm is used.
  6. The strategy has been successfully tested throughout the entire available history, with 100% modeling quality. With slippage and commission close to real market conditions.

How to install an Expert Advisor for trading:

You need to transfer the file with the Expert Advisor to one chart with the GBPUSD M1 currency pair. And in the "Market Watch" window, add the currency pairs you would like to trade. After that, in the Expert Advisor settings, you can enable and disable the currency pair for trading. The Expert Advisor itself will automatically trade on all selected currency pairs, you will only need to install it on one chart.


Recommended products
GbpUsd Range Break Breakout EA
Ray Pracious Chidhungwana
Experts
Master the London Breakout: Automate Your Edge with GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA is a robust, precision-engineered Expert Advisor tailored for traders seeking to exploit early London session breakouts. It harnesses a sophisticated blend of range-based logic, advanced order block detection, and price action confirmations to deliver high-probability trade entries. This EA is meticulously optimized for the GBPUSD pair on the M1 timeframe , automatically pinpoin
Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
YenSync
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
YenSync is an advanced trading system for the USDJPY H1 chart, evolving from the core logic of the proven Fuji Wave system. Designed specifically to adapt to the unique rhythm of the USDJPY pair, YenSync emphasizes precise entry timing, trend synchronization, and controlled exposure across varying volatility conditions. This system leverages internal momentum tracking and directional alignment filters to engage with clean, sustained market movements while minimizing reaction to short-term noise.
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA Unleash your trading edge with the Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA , an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered to thrive in any market—forex, commodities, stocks, or indices. This dynamic EA combines the precision of Envelopes and RSI indicators with a zone-based scalping strategy, offering traders a versatile tool to capitalize on price movements across diverse instruments. Whether you’re scalping quick profits or navigating trending markets, this EA del
FREE
CCI swing scalper
Pavel Golovko
5 (1)
Experts
Check out the new pull back strategy Expert Advisor that I'm working on right now. Get it while it's still free! https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97610 Before you buy this expert adviser I strongly recommend to download FREE DEMO and test it in your Strategy tester few times. When you are satisfied with the results, you can come back to this page to buy full version for your real account. This expert adviser was designed specifically for Volatility 75 index ( VIX75 ), also shows outst
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Bitcoin Dominator AI Robot for MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Bitcoin Dominator Pro AI Robot for MT5 is an advanced expert advisor designed specifically for BTCUSD trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA uses a combination of price action, moving averages, and smart trailing logic to capture profitable moves in the market. (Note- Use Set files in Comment as attached for Live & backtest). (#  Note You Can also use Default EA for EURUSD & other Currency pairs) It is optimized for intraday and short-term swing trading on the BTCUSD pair. The EA can adapt
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
MultiNinja
carl_carl101
Experts
Let me introduce my new grid expert advisor MultiNinja ,  a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Scalping mainly on the EURUSD. The expert advisor is based on several strategies that scalp the market carefully. The grids can be modified for your specific risk and pairs that you want to trade with! (please make sure to backtest before testing on other pairs than EURUSD ) My robot is made for every type of market, any account size and  highly customizable to suit your trading needs! The get the b
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Experts
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
The Time is Gold
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The XAUUSD is a special asset with special characteristics that needs a special optimization of the products, we have created a system that adapts to this value and tries to take advantage of its advantages and eliminate the differences. Although this system is designed and optimized for use in the XAUUSD, it can be used in other pairs and values, including stock indices and commodities. It is a system that through an algorithm of multiple operations and multiple lots tries to make a profit o
Eagle Grid MT5
Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas
Experts
Grid trading is when orders are placed above and below a set price, creating an order grid with increasing and decreasing prices. Grid trading is most commonly associated with the foreign exchange market. In general, the technique seeks to capitalize on the normal volatility of an asset's price by placing buy and sell orders at certain regular intervals above and below a predefined base price. For example, a forex trader can place buy orders every 15 pips above a set price, while also placing se
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (229)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
CAP Zone Recovery EA Pro MT5
MEETALGO LLC
3.82 (34)
Experts
CAP Zone Recovery EA MT4  is your tool to turn losing trades into winning trades by using a smart "back-and-forth" hedging mechanism. Let the price move to anywhere it likes - the awesome CAP Zone Recovery EA will make profits out of the situation. The secret behind this amazing EA is a famous trading algorithm known as "Zone recovery algorithm" or "The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy". CAP Zone Recovery EA MT4  is extremely easy to use. You just open a trade in a trending market - no matter wh
Alpha Trigger
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
Alpha Trigger - Advanced Precision Trading System Harness the Power of Strategic Market Timing The Alpha Trigger system is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed to capture high-probability market movements during key trading sessions. By leveraging advanced price action analysis and precise entry timing, Alpha Trigger aims to capitalize on institutional market flows and breakout opportunities. Introductory Price - $299, will go up $100 every 10 purchases Live Signal - https
Its Volatility is your Opportunity
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Sometimes the market becomes volatile and we need algorithms that operate this volatility regardless of its direction. This system tries to take advantage in moments of high volatility. It has 5 levels of input filters that it is recommended to adjust depending on the volatility, the average value would be mode 3, below the sensitivity decreases, above it increases. You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first
GoldEdge
Andrii Hurin
Experts
GoldEdge – Turn Gold’s Volatility Into Your Edge GoldEdge is a professional, fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading XAU/USD (Gold) . It merges multi-timeframe market structure analysis , precise price action setups , and trend confirmation filters to deliver high-probability trades with built-in risk management . Whether you prefer aggressive scalping or conservative swing trading , GoldEdge adapts to your style while protecting your capital. Key Advantages Engineered
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA is based on this article: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp TRADING CONDITIONS - Look for currency pair trading below the X-period EMA and MACD to be in negative territory. - Wait for price to cross above the X-period EMA, then make sure that MACD is either in the process of crossing from negative to positive or has crossed into positive territory within five bars. - Go long X pips above the X-period EMA. - Sell X of the position at en
Cypher King
Youssef Souih Hejjaji
Experts
Cypher King is now available! Cypher King delivers consistent performance without the gimmicks. Built for GBPJPY, easily adaptable to other pairs, and designed to thrive in real market conditions. Why Choose Cypher King? AI-Driven Precision At the heart of Cypher King lies a powerful neural network that analyzes live price action using a synchronized blend of MACD, RSI, EMAs, Bollinger Bands , and more. No Martingale, No Nonsense Forget risky systems. Cypher King uses stable logic , avoiding pos
Exp Tick Hamster MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.59 (17)
Experts
Expert  with automatic optimization of all parameters for any trading symbol for MetaTrader 5. Trading EA without settings! Tick   Hamster  - This is an  automated trading expert for newbies and users who want to avoid setting up an advisor! Make trading easier than ever before with our automated trading expert, which is designed especially for beginners. Say goodbye to the hassle of setting up an advisor and hello to stress-free trading. Get started today and take your first steps towards succe
Nwersiasf Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
This strategy integrates the  Nadaraya-Watson Envelope , Relative Strength Index (RSI) ,and  ATR Stop Loss Finder to identify high-probability trade setups with dynamic stop-loss placement. It is suitable for both  trend-following and mean-reversion trading styles . How It Works: • Nadaraya-Watson Envelope: A non-parametric regression-based indicator that smooths price action and identifies dynamic support and resistance zones. • RSI: Measures momentum and helps detect overbought/oversold cond
FREE
Index Scalper PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.59 (29)
Experts
The scalping trading system is designed in accordance with the principle of moving to the average value of the market price of  Dow Jones (US30) index. It took me more than 2 years to optimize this strategy. The first versions of the expert were not very good, because they showed a good result in the tester only on ordinary ticks. But I managed to make a scalper trading in tests and in real time the same way. Unlike most other Expert Advisors, Index Scalper PRO has a wide range of auxiliary func
Dynamic Trend MACD Expert
Joao M Baltazar Vrea Da Silva
Experts
Dynamic Trend MACD Expert is an advanced algorithmic trading solution designed to operate efficiently on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Using a smart combination of indicators, the algorithm aims to identify profitable trading opportunities based on the MACD indicator and trend analysis. The algorithm incorporates the powerful MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator to assess the strength and direction of a trend. This allows for accurate analysis of momentum changes in the market. Dynamic T
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
FlashTrader Pro
Roman Lomaev
Experts
FlashTrader Pro - Forex Scalping Expert Advisor   General Description FlashTrader Pro   is an automated trading Expert Advisor specifically designed for   scalping   and   short-term trading   in the Forex market. This EA reacts to sharp price movements by opening positions when predetermined time and volatility conditions are met. The system utilizes a   small order grid , implements   trailing stop functionality   to secure profits, and incorporates   spread monitoring   to minimize tradin
Stock Index Trader EA MT5
Yuriy Kuzmin
5 (1)
Experts
A new unique trading strategy Stock Index Trader, has been introduced, designed for trading the US30 index. The trading robot works on the timeframe (M30, H1) . The strategy does not use indicators with the exception of stop loss and take profit (floating, works according to ATR). The strategy works on Candlestick patterns, such as Piercing lines - a reversal pattern of Japanese candlesticks with additional installed filters and other popular patterns. The advisor does not use grid or martingale
FREE
HFT Passing Prop EA MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
3.67 (6)
Experts
HFT Passing Prop EA   is a fully automatic and special robot. It can help you overcome the Challenges and Evaluations of Prop Firm Companies with High Frequency Scalp trading ( within minutes ). With one purchase, you can use it indefinitely. MT4 Version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119512 Get "HFT Passing Prop EA" for free with purchase of "Golden Scorpion".   Purchase Link :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129678 Download Set File :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/pro
Bot RSI and Bollinger Bands
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
Experts
This robot is an automated trading tool that uses these two popular indicators to identify trading opportunities in the forex market. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a technical indicator used to measure the relative strength of an asset compared to other assets in the market. Bollinger Bands is an indicator that measures market volatility and helps to determine price limits for a particular asset. The trading robot that uses the RSI and Bollinger Bands indicators combines these two indica
Blue Chip Investing MT5
Najlaa Alsalih
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing Blue Chip Investing , a groundbreaking Forex robot designed for maximizing profits effortlessly. Specializing in Breakout and Volatility Trading , it's the ultimate tool for traders seeking consistent gains. For optimal performance, run Blue Chip Investing exclusively on the EURCHF pair and on the hourly (H1) timeframe. Key Features: Powered by advanced AI technology, Blue Chip Investing analyzes real-time market data to identify trends and predict outcomes accurately. With a user-
News Trading Ultimate Robot
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
Introducing the ultimate news trading robot for forex MetaTrader 5 - designed specifically for traders who want to profit from market volatility during news events. With this robot, you can easily set up two pending orders - buy stop and sell stop - just 10 minutes before the news release. Simply set the time on the robot to 10 minutes prior to the news release time (for example, if the news is scheduled for 6:30, set the time on the robot to 6:20), and the robot will take care of the rest. But
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (226)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfx
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfxbook verified signal :   CHECK MY PROF
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (468)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified signal : CHECK MY PROFIL
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (114)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.65 (23)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762740 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. No
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
Experts
8 copies left at 699 USD Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio - link So, I created the Expert Advi
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
4.67 (15)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Low Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - High Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.37 (82)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
4.5 (4)
Experts
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 469$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis , offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
5 (5)
Experts
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (109)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.76 (63)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (40)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (2)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (30)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.58 (127)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
NeonScalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.64 (11)
Experts
NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a low  spread account  for optimal performance. After  purchasing, contact the sel
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (3)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 165 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculatio
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.9 (10)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA Cognitive Signal Architecture | Multi-Asset Precision Engine “Not an EA. Not a strategy. A living system of inference, adaptation, and execution.” BORN FROM THE ZERO POINT AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is not built — it is calibrated. Not coded — but architected to function as a real-time cognitive organism , responding to markets with a depth of reasoning that mirrors human decision-making — yet surpasses it in scale, consistency, and velocity. At the heart of ZeroPoint lie
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (8)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
GbpUsd Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (134)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
Syna
William Brandon Autry
Experts
Introducing Syna-The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented access to 392 AI models including 67 FREE integrated options, plus premium models like Grok 4, DeepSeek R1, OpenAI O3, Claude Opus 4, and Gemini 2.5 Pro-all combined with an intuitive interactive assistant interface featuring on-screen buttons for real-time market analysis and manual trading guidance .
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (101)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (4)
Experts
AOT MT5 – Advanced Multi-Currency Trading Expert Advisor AOT MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to assist traders by utilizing advanced AI for market analysis across 16 currency pairs , including EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD. This EA is suitable for prop firm challenges and personal trading accounts , combining analytical tools with risk management features to support your trading strategy. Live Account 1 | Live Account 2 | Official Channel Why Choose AOT MT5? AI-Powered Analysis : Leverages a
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (27)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
4 (30)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.71 (14)
Experts
AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards. Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture , the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its inter
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.86 (14)
Experts
3 copies left at $599 Next price $699 Hey traders, If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module. Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks
More from author
Mesa
Anton Zverev
Experts
Limited edition of ONLY 300 copies. The price will increase after each purchase. Recommendations: Currency pair   - XAUUSD Broker   - IC Markets (Raw), Exness (Raw, Zero) Timeframe:   M30 Minimum deposit:   $100 Trading strategy   - EA trades on the breakdown of support/resistance levels. Transactions are made with several stop losses simultaneously, then accompanied by an adaptive trailing stop. EA was tested with 100% quote quality. The strategy does not have indicators, but uses complex ma
Varko Gold
Anton Zverev
3 (8)
Experts
Currency pair:   XAUUSD Timeframe:   M1 Account:   Hedging Varko Technologies   is not a business, it is a philosophy of freedom. I'm not interested in playing games with a price increase and supposedly a limit on the number of copies sold. I am interested in long-term cooperation and building a reputation. My goal is to constantly improve and optimize the product for changing market conditions. Varko Gold   - trades gold at night. Several strategies are used simultaneously. The strategies do
GoldNightScalper Future EA
Anton Zverev
5 (1)
Experts
After every 10 purchases, the price will increase by $100. Only 200 copies will be sold! GoldNightScalper Future EA   - this tool is created exclusively for professionals who understand how the world of EA works. There are no million indicators in the strategy tester. The strategy is based on logical constructions. EA trades at night, which allows you to take movements on a market rollback. If you want a beautiful picture in the tester, without drawdowns, with a small   top-loss   , then this
GoldSupportLevel HFT EA
Anton Zverev
1 (1)
Experts
Only 20 copies of EA will be sold. Further the price will be $10,000. High Frequency Trading (HFT)   is a type of algorithmic trading where trades are executed at incredible speeds, primarily using computer algorithms and software. Trading strategy   - EA trades on the breakdown of support/resistance levels. Transactions are made with a fixed stop loss, then accompanied by an adaptive trailing stop. EA was tested with 100% quote quality. The strategy does not have indicators, but uses complex m
I Gold I
Anton Zverev
Experts
Starting price - $199 A secret development from   Varko Technologies.   I thought for a long time whether to release this product to the masses. And here it is - Welcome to the future of fast trading. This EA is elusive, it has no name. It is only a shadow of the market. Recommendations Currency pair:   XAUUSD Timeframe:   M30 Minimum deposit:   $100 How to set GMT:   CLICK HERE Trading strategy   - EA trades on the breakdown of support/resistance levels. Transactions are made with a fixed st
Gold Rabbit EA
Anton Zverev
Experts
Settings, current information -   HERE Recommendations Currency pair:   XAUUSD Timeframe:       M1 Minimum balance:       300$ Broker:       with GMT time shift +3 (how to determine       HERE   ) Account:   hedging Account type:       minimum spread EA  - trades gold at night. The strategy is based on volatility within channels and abnormal price surges. All this allows taking rebounds on a sluggish price time interval. Each transaction is accompanied by an adaptive closing algorithm. How
FREE
FAN Bot
Anton Zverev
5 (1)
Experts
There is only one trade in the market, which is protected by a fixed StopLoss! Important! How to set GMT Offset correctly:       CLICK HERE Current currency pairs:   XAUUSD Timeframe:       M1 Several adaptive strategies are used. Recommendations Minimum balance:       300$ Risk:       maximum 0.01 lot for $300 Account:       hedging Description of parameters Money Management   Block Type       (selection of the trading lot calculation mode) Fixed Lot       - fixed lot Lots for Balance      
GOLD Nights
Anton Zverev
Experts
Important! How to set GMT Offset correctly:       CLICK HERE GOLD Night       - a multi-currency professional Expert using multiple strategies for trading on the currency market. Each of the individual strategies has undergone many years of development and testing on quotes with 100% modeling. Each transaction is protected by multi-level closing algorithms. Due to the use of several strategies for each currency pair,   the Expert undergoes successful testing   with 100% modeling of quotes over
GR Bot
Anton Zverev
Experts
GR Bot   is a system of many logical strategies. Important! How to set GMT Offset correctly:   CLICK HERE Current currency pairs:   XAUUSD Timeframe:   M1 Recommendations Minimum balance:       300$ Risk:   max 0.01 lot for $300 Account:   hedging Multiple strategies are used simultaneously. Each has its own logic, which allows them not to intersect with each other. Each of the individual strategies has undergone many years of development and testing on quotes with 100% modeling. Each transact
The Night Inspector EA
Anton Zverev
Experts
***   Before using the product, be sure to contact us for recommendations. We respect every customer and we care about your results. EURUSD M1 EURCHF M1 USDCHF M1 GBPUSD M1 EURGBP M1 GBPAUD M1 GBPCHF M1 Varko Group Inc is pleased to present its new development in the field of automatic Forex trading. The Night Inspector EA  - is a fully automatic night scalper that trades in the price channel of weak volatility. The essence of the strategy is to find trend deviations and abnormal volatility b
Varko NightScalper EA
Anton Zverev
Experts
New technologies in the field of automatic night scalping in the forex market. This product was developed by a young company Varko Technologies. The strategy is based on rebounding from abnormal market volatility at night. The robot does not use high-risk strategies such as: no martingale, no trading with a grid of orders, no over-sitting deals, no minimum stop levels. The official website of the company-developer, you can find here  MQL5 Profile Product discussion group  MQL5 Group Welcome to o
Bubbi Scalper
Anton Zverev
Experts
We are glad to present you our product from Varko Technologies. Here you can find the rest of our developments: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/varkotechnologies We love what we do and what we do, so in each product you can find a piece of the developer's soul. With love, Varko Group Inc. The official website of the developer company, you can find here       MQL5 Profile Product Discussion Group       MQL5 Group Welcome to our public channel       MQL5 Сhannel Recommendations Timeframe:  M1 -  a
Obinzon EA MT4
Anton Zverev
Experts
New solutions in the field of automated trading on the Forex market.   The strategy is based on bouncing off the most important   support and   resistance levels. The algorithm does not use highly risky strategies. Each trade is protected by several levels of control.   An adaptive transaction tracking algorithm is used. The strategy has been successfully tested throughout the entire available history, with a simulation quality of 99.9%.   With slippage and commissions close to real market condi
Sharp Samurai EA MT4
Anton Zverev
Experts
An automated scalper that trades in a weak volatility channel. The essence of the strategy is to search for trend deviations and abnormal surges in volatility, analyzed on the history of a currency pair. Adaptive algorithms are used to track and open trades.   The robot does not use highly risky strategies, such as: no martingale, trading with a grid of orders, non-execution of trades, no minimum stop levels. Working timeframe:   M1 Working currency pairs:   AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDSG
AvaTradeSystem Technology MT4
Anton Zverev
5 (1)
Experts
The strategy is based on a rebound from the most important support and resistance levels. The algorithm does not use high risk strategies. Each transaction is protected by several levels of control.   An adaptive transaction tracking algorithm is used. The strategy has been successfully tested throughout the available history, with a simulation quality of 100%.   With slippage and commission close to real market conditions. The official website of the developer company, you can find here       M
Red Angel
Anton Zverev
Experts
New solutions in the field of automated trading on the Forex market. The strategy is based on bouncing off the most important support and resistance levels. The algorithm does not use highly risky strategies. Each trade is protected by several levels of control.   An adaptive transaction tracking algorithm is used. The strategy has been successfully tested throughout the entire available history, with a simulation quality of 99.9%.   With slippage and commissions close to real market conditions.
GBP Helper
Anton Zverev
Experts
Currency pairs:   GBPAUD, GBPUSD, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPJPY, GBPNZD and so on ... Timeframe:   M5 The strategy that we have been using for several years in our portfolio. One of the most advanced to date. Taken together, it uses several steps to determine volatility levels, which allows you to find good entry and exit points. The official website of the developer company, you can find here       MQL5 Profile Welcome to our public channel       MQL5 Сhannel Our other products       Varko Technologi
Black Ghost
Anton Zverev
Experts
We are glad to present you one of our strategies. We have been thinking for a long time whether it is worth making it publicly available for other traders. For many years we have been developing a strategy for the most accurate entry. And as you understand, each currency pair behaves differently and decided to focus on only one. Recommended Currency Pair and Timeframe:   GBPUSD M5 Pay attention to the parameter: Prefix Symbol   - If your broker has a prefix, be sure to write it down. The strate
Skorpinium EA
Anton Zverev
Experts
Timeframe:  M1 Recommended currency pairs:    EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDCAD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, USDJPY. The latest development from the team of Varko Group Inc. A multi-currency trading Expert Advisor whose strategy is based on low volatility at night. The EA does not use high risk grid, martingale or averaging strategies. Each position is insured by a virtual stop loss. An adaptive transaction tracking algorithm is used. Also a unique development, support of transactions when exp
SBS Trade EA
Anton Zverev
Experts
A trading system built on the analysis of channel trading systems. It uses smart algorithms in its strategy to search for pivot points of entry into the market. An adaptive algorithm for tracking and controlling transactions is applied. The Expert Advisor also determines and adjusts to any spread expansion and slippage in the Forex currency market. Live Trading Signals: Varko Technologies The strategy has been successfully tested throughout the available history, with a simulation quality of 1
Rupers
Anton Zverev
Experts
Our signals:   mql5.com/en/users/varkotechnologies/seller The official website of the developer company, you can find here       MQL5 Profile Welcome to our public channel       MQL5 channel Our other products       Varko Technologies Recommendations Currency pairs:   GBPUSD, EURUSD Timeframe: M1 Be sure to use a VPS or a server with minimal network latency for the broker's server. Use a broker with the lowest spread and commission. Before using it on a real account, test it with the lot you
Quick Guy
Anton Zverev
Experts
Working pairs on the signal: GBPUSD M5 Default settings We are glad to present you one of our strategies. We have been thinking for a long time whether it is worth making it publicly available for other traders. For many years we have been developing a strategy for the most accurate entry. Pay attention to the parameter: Prefix Symbol   - If your broker has a prefix, be sure to write it down. The strategy has been successfully tested throughout the available history, with a simulation quality
Varkis EA MT4
Anton Zverev
1 (1)
Experts
Varkis EA       is a multi-currency professional Expert Advisor that uses a variety of trading strategies in the foreign exchange market. Each of the individual strategies has gone through many years of development and testing on quotes with 100% simulation. Each transaction is protected by multi-level closing algorithms. Thanks to the use of several strategies for each currency pair,   the Expert Advisor is successfully tested   with 100% simulation of quotes over a long period of time. Real tr
Cicada MT4
Anton Zverev
Experts
Real account signal   -   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1679049 MT5 Expert Version   -   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/85781 Timeframe:   M1 Recommended currency pairs:   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDCAD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, USDJPY. Cicada   is the latest development from the Varko Group Inc team. A multi-currency trading Expert Advisor whose strategy is based on low volatility at night. The EA does not use high risk grid, martingale or averaging strategies. Each position
Tsap MT4
Anton Zverev
Experts
===   Next price is 299$   === Real account signal       -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1702558 MT5 Expert Version       -   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86329 Timeframe:       M1 Recommended currency pairs:       EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDCAD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, USDJPY. Tsap   is the latest development from the Varko Group Inc team. A multi-currency trading Expert Advisor whose strategy is based on low volatility at night. The EA does not use high risk grid, marti
Bamster MT4
Anton Zverev
Experts
MT5 Expert Version       -   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/88218 Timeframe:       M1 Recommended currency pairs:     EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDCAD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, USDJPY. The latest development from the team of Varko Group Inc. A multi-currency trading Expert Advisor whose strategy is based on low volatility at night. The EA does not use high risk grid, martingale or averaging strategies. Each position is insured by a virtual stop loss. An adaptive transaction tracki
Varko EA MT4
Anton Zverev
Experts
Timeframe:   M1 Recommended currency pairs:     EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDCAD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, USDJPY. The latest development from the team of Varko Group Inc. A multi-currency trading Expert Advisor whose strategy is based on low volatility at night. The EA does not use high risk grid, martingale or averaging strategies. Each position is insured by a virtual stop loss. An adaptive transaction tracking algorithm is used. Also a unique development, support of transactions when
AvaTradeSystem Technology MT5
Anton Zverev
Experts
MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72558 The strategy is based on bouncing off the most important   support and   resistance levels. The algorithm does not use highly risky strategies. Each trade is protected by several levels of control.   An adaptive transaction tracking algorithm is used. The strategy has been successfully tested throughout the entire available history, with a simulation quality of 100%.   With slippage and commissions close to real market conditions. The o
Hana EA
Anton Zverev
Experts
Hana EA   is a multi-currency professional Expert Advisor that uses a variety of trading strategies in the foreign exchange market. Each of the individual strategies has gone through many years of development and testing on quotes with 100% simulation. Each transaction is protected by multi-level closing algorithms. Thanks to the use of several strategies for each currency pair,   the Expert Advisor is successfully tested   with 100% simulation of quotes over a long period of time. Timeframe:  M
Varkis EA
Anton Zverev
4.25 (4)
Experts
Varkis EA       is a multi-currency professional Expert Advisor that uses a variety of trading strategies in the foreign exchange market. Each of the individual strategies has gone through many years of development and testing on quotes with 100% simulation. Each transaction is protected by multi-level closing algorithms. Thanks to the use of several strategies for each currency pair,   the Expert Advisor is successfully tested   with 100% simulation of quotes over a long period of time. Real tr
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review