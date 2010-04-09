Bullus Optimus
Bullus Optimus is an agressive High Risk MQL5 scalping EA designed for high-frequency trading on GBPUSD and EURUSD, optimized for the 30-minute timeframe. Its advanced algorithms and integrated filters identify precise trading opportunities, aiming for consistent short-term profits. This automated solution is ideal for traders seeking efficient, hands-free scalping on MT5.
Risk & Profitability:
- The expexted profiltability for backtests on both pairs ranged between 100% - 160% per year for both pairs.
- The maximum expected drawdown is about 90%.
Key Features and Benefits:
- Algorithmic Precision: Bullus Optimus core logic is built on advanced algorithms that analyze price action with exceptional speed and accuracy, identifying opportunities.
- Integrated Filtering System: A comprehensive set of filters and indicators work in tandem to validate trading signals, reducing the impact of market noise and preventing unfavorable trades.
- Optimized for Major Currency Pairs: Bullus Optimus has been rigorously tested and optimized for the GBPUSD and EURUSD currency pairs, demonstrating consistent performance in these highly liquid markets.
- 30-Minute Timeframe Efficiency: While adaptable to other timeframes, Bullus Optimus exhibits peak performance on the 30-minute time frame, allowing for frequent trading opportunities and rapid profit accumulation.
Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform, Bullus Optimus benefits from its advanced features and robust infrastructure.
Ideal settings are either a 10,000 or 1000 deposit as seen in the tests.