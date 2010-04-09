Bullus Optimus

Bullus Optimus is an agressive High Risk  MQL5 scalping EA designed for high-frequency trading on GBPUSD and EURUSD, optimized for the 30-minute timeframe. Its advanced algorithms and integrated filters identify precise trading opportunities, aiming for consistent short-term profits. This automated solution is ideal for traders seeking efficient, hands-free scalping on MT5.


Risk & Profitability:

  • The expexted profiltability for backtests on both pairs ranged between 100% - 160% per year  for both pairs.
  • The maximum expected drawdown is about 90%

Results from both pairs with suggested settings showed a 


Key Features and Benefits:

  • Algorithmic Precision: Bullus Optimus core logic is built on advanced algorithms that analyze price action with exceptional speed and accuracy, identifying opportunities.
  • Integrated Filtering System: A comprehensive set of filters and indicators work in tandem to validate trading signals, reducing the impact of market noise and preventing unfavorable trades.
  • Optimized for Major Currency Pairs: Bullus Optimus has been rigorously tested and optimized for the GBPUSD and EURUSD currency pairs, demonstrating consistent performance in these highly liquid markets.
  • 30-Minute Timeframe Efficiency: While adaptable to other timeframes,  Bullus Optimus exhibits peak performance on the 30-minute time frame, allowing for frequent trading opportunities and rapid profit accumulation.
  • MQL5 Compatibility: Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform, Scal Dynamo benefits from its advanced features and robust infrastructure.
Ideal settings are either a 10,000 or 1000 deposit as seen in the tests.


More from author
BullMonger
Ivo Oscar Ivo Oscar Ngwese Makoge
Experts
Bull Monger is a conservative MQL5 EA designed for long-term, long-only trading on a select currency pairs, optimized for the 30 mins timeframe. Its sophisticated algorithms and robust risk management strategies identify high-probability long entries, aiming for steady and sustainable growth. This automated solution is ideal for traders seeking a hands-off approach to long-term investing on MT5. Risk & Profitability : The expected profitability for backtests ranged between 10% - 130% per year.
