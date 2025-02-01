Alfa Gold EA
- Experts
- Fahmi Agus Fahruddin
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 1 February 2025
- Activations: 5
To help you become disciplined in trading the Gold Market, we have created Alfa Gold EA (Scalping) specifically for you, making it easier for you to trade 100% automatically without worrying about your trading psychology.
I hope Alfa Gold EA Scalping helps you achieve consistent profits.
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M1 or M5
- Minimum deposit : $100
- Leverage - at least 1:500, 1:2000 recommended
- Use the trading hours during the London session, New York session, or their overlap (check GMT+ your broker)
Specifications:
- Trade XAUUSD
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
https://youtu.be/BT-XFbowiIg?si=ax8CzhxeP67VwjFw
Try the Alfa Gold EA on a demo account for backtesting in MetaTrader!
WITH THIS SETTING :
USE TF 1 M, TRUE (enable time trading), TRUE (MAXIMUM FLOATING LOSS), PLEASE SET EVERYTHING ELSE TO FALSE
and see the results for yourself!
"If you need any advice from me about setting up the ALFA GOLD EA, feel free to DM or leave a comment."