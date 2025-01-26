PipMaster

An automating trading bot, which win rate can be approximately 70%. Backtest results from 2020.01.02 - 2025.01.22 for EURUSD shows that it's possible to grow your 1k account to approximately 7k. And for gold it was possible to grow the account from 1k to 26k. In the backtest the RiskMoney parameter was 80.

Have been running it on live account for two weeks. Everything works according to the backtests. Generating a constant profit.

Optimization was done for EURUSD and same setting can be used to trade XAUUSD.

Recomended parameters for EURUSD:

  • Timeframe =H1
  • RiskMoney =8
  • SlPoints = 307
  • TpPoints = 497
  • TslTriggerPoints = 129
  • TslPoints = 20

XAUUSD settings: Previous settings were overfitted and future results weren't so good. Just use the same settings as in eurusd. 


    For other assets it's recommended to backtest the settings before trading it with PipMaster.


    Functional description of the automated stradegy:

    • Opens buy and sell positions dependent on the candle closes.
    • Sets the stop loss and take profit according to inputs.
    • The lot size of position, which will be opened is dynamic and depends on input parameter of RiskMoney. When RiskMoney is 8 means then your risk is 8$. Should be also backtested because some brokers have different ticker symbol size definitions. I got for 5k account with leverage of 1:100 a RiskMoney parameter 0.2 for risking around 10$.  The number of opened trades depends on the timeframe. With 1H timeframe the algo can open up to 24 positions during a day. The bot performs well on volatile assets.
    • Positions stop losses are modified when TslTriggerPoints is reached. So your trade closes with a profit when market decides to go the other way.

    Risk warning: Should be carefully used. There a periods where PipMaster will generate losses. With wrong setting can generate losses as well. Don't put RiskMoney too high in hoping to be a millionaire soon.

    When running different settings on different charts, change magic number.



