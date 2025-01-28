Structure Shift and Pivot Break
- Indicators
- Parham Vakilizand
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 28 January 2025
- Activations: 5
The 1TF BOS/MSS Indicator is a powerful tool designed to analyze and visualize market structure directly on 1 single time frame on your chart. This indicator provides precise detection of market structure breaks (BOS) and market structure shifts (MSS), enabling traders to identify key reversal points and trend continuations with ease. Its customizable settings and detailed annotations make it an indispensable tool for traders seeking clarity and confidence in their decision-making process.
Features and Inputs
Core Functionalities:
- Market Structure Break (BOS) Detection: Automatically identifies bullish and bearish breaks of structure, highlighting significant trend shifts.
- Market Structure Shift (MSS) Detection: Pinpoints key reversals where market dynamics change, signaling potential opportunities.
- Multi-Swing Length Analysis: Detects pivots using multiple customizable swing lengths, offering a comprehensive view of short-term and long-term market structures.
(Example: If swing lengths are set to 4, 6, 8 , the indicator identifies pivot points, break of structures and market structure shifts for all three lengths, offering granular insights into price action across different time horizons.)
Customization Options:
- Pivot Detection:
- Enable or disable pivot detection.
- Detection methods: Choose between High/Low or Close for pivot calculations.
1.High/Low: Uses the high or low of candles to detect pivots.
2.Close: Uses the closing price of candles for pivot calculation.
(Example: If High/Low is selected, a pivot high is identified only when the high of a candle is higher than both preceding and succeeding candles within the specified swing length.)
- Customize swing lengths as a comma-separated list (e.g., "4,5,6").
- Break Detection:
- Enable or disable BOS detection.
- Set the number of consecutive candles required for confirmation.
(Example: If consecutive candles are set to 2 , the indicator confirms a BOS only if the structure is broken by two consecutive bullish or bearish candles.)
- Detection methods: Choose between High/Low or Close for breaks.
1.High/Low: Checks for breaks using the high/low of candles.
2.Close: Considers the closing price to confirm a break.
- MSS Detection: Enable or disable MSS functionality for advanced market insights.
- Minimum Candle Body Size Filter: Ensures that candles triggering BOS or MSS meet a minimum body-to-candle size ratio to exclude insignificant or doji candles from analysis.
(Example: If the minimum percentage is set to 30% , the indicator will only consider candles where the body size (difference between open and close) is at least 30% of the total candle size (high minus low).)
Visualization Settings:
- Chart Annotations:
- Draw pivot points, break lines, and labels directly on the chart.
- Toggle full or simplified label details, including swing length, type, and time.
1.Full: Displays detailed information, including timeframe, swing length, and type.
(Example: A bullish BOS label might read "1H-BOS-4" (timeframe, break type, and swing length) with a horizontal line.)
2.Simplified: Shows only the pivot type (e.g., HH, LL).
(Example: A bullish BOS label might read "BOS" (break type) with a horizontal line.)
- Adjust font style, size, and line thickness for visual clarity.
Choose from 10 font styles (e.g., Arial, Comic Sans MS, Georgia).
(Example: A bearish BOS label can be placed slightly below the break level with a custom font size and style.)
- Color Customization:
- Configure colors for each label type: Highest High (HH), Lowest Low (LL), Bullish/Bearish BOS, and MSS.
- Adjust offset and spacing for label placements.
Logging and Debugging:
- Enable detailed print logs for pivots, breaks, and structural shifts, providing transparency in the detection process.
(Example: When a BOS is detected, the indicator logs a message: "Bullish break at 2025.01.25 14:30 for 1H timeframe with swing length 4 detected.")
Compatibility:
- Fully compatible with all timeframes and trading instruments.
- Works seamlessly on any MetaTrader 5 chart window.