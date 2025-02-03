ForexRiskMasterEA

Parameter Adoption: The Expert Advisor takes all necessary parameters from the indicator to execute orders.

Flexibility: The Expert Advisor (EA) can run in any window in the background and takes the indicator's values to execute an order.

Recommended Symbols: All symbols, the expert trades all symbols from a single chart. For faster order execution, it is recommended to run the expert on a symbol with high trading volume (e.g., EUR/USD and GBP/USD).

Independence from Symbol and Timeframe: The Expert Advisor trades the currency of the indicator, regardless of which symbol and timeframe the Expert Advisor is executed on.

Requirements:

ForexRiskMaster: The Expert Advisor is only functional in combination with the indicator.

Identical Magic Number: The EA and the indicator must run in the same installation of MetaTrader 4, and the magic numbers must be identical.

Start of the Expert before Order Submission: The Expert Advisor must already be running in the background of any window before an order is triggered from the indicator.