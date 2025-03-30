Euro One MT4

EuroOne

Hello to all gold trading enthusiasts in Forex,

Welcome to our robot, where you join the ranks of the top gold traders. With over two decades of precise experience in the Forex market, we proudly introduce the latest generation of trading robots.


Instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760128

MQL5 Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/alphaaiforex



Features: 

Special input for Prop firms to make TP and SL slightly random for each client to make sure its Ideal for prop firm challenges.

Optional Advanced Martingale option for clients who are interested.

Deposit with minimum of 100 for no martingale and at least 1k for using martingale

100% Fully automated

Idea behind our EA: EuroOne identifies strong market trends and follows them, ensuring trades are aligned with the prevailing direction of the market for sustained profit opportunities.


Other key features
Automatically trades on  EUR symbol currency pairs.
Each trade is protected by SL and Both TP and SL can vary base on market conditions.
Very easy to install, no need to change settings and only run it on EURUSD H1 once
Recommended to use VPS to keep EA running 24/7 with low latency
Low spread broker recommended 
Minimum initial deposit: $500 for accounts
News and alternative settings in Telegram channel 


While "EuroOne" excels in diligence and precision, Forex trading inherently involves unpredictability. We are committed to keeping our exclusive robot continuously updated and supporting you throughout your trading journey. Therefore, after purchase, join our Telegram channel for updates and exclusive offers.


Our product is exclusively available on the MQL5 website to ensure authenticity and support.

Best wishes for your exceptional profitability.

