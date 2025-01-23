Professor Prop EA

Pass Prop Firm Challenges with Confidence: Meet Professor Prop

Take your trading to the next level with Professor Prop—a meticulously designed MetaTrader EA built to help you conquer Prop Firm evaluation challenges and thrive beyond them.

Versatile and Adaptable: Trade effortlessly across Forex, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, and Indices with a bot that adjusts to any market condition.

Low Risk, High Precision: Forget the risks of reckless trading. Professor Prop employs a cautious, data-driven approach, with trailing stop-losses and intelligent trade management to keep your draw down minimal.

No Gambling, Only Strategy: Designed for traders who prioritize discipline and consistency, this bot ensures sustainable trading success long after the challenge is complete.

Your Success, Step by Step:

Optimize : Achieve maximum performance by tailoring it to your chosen instruments and strategies.

: Achieve maximum performance by tailoring it to your chosen instruments and strategies. Back test : Leverage Professor Prop’s full customization inputs to fine-tune it for your specific trading style and goals.

: Leverage Professor Prop’s full customization inputs to fine-tune it for your specific trading style and goals. Demo First: Test thoroughly on a demo account to build confidence and refine settings before trading real money.

Don’t just pass the challenge—excel with a tool that fosters a professional trading mindset. Start your journey to consistent success with Professor Prop today!

Boost Your Trading Success with Smart Automation!

Introducing the latest upgrade to Professor Prop—your ultimate prop firm trading assistant! This enhanced EA now offers:

Customizable Trading Hours – Take full control of when your EA trades. Set specific activation and deactivation times to align with market conditions, maximize opportunities, and avoid unnecessary risk.

Advanced News Filter – Stay ahead of market volatility! The built-in news filter automatically pauses trading during high-impact news events and resumes when the market stabilizes, ensuring smarter, safer trades.

Designed for precision, efficiency, and adaptability, Professor Prop helps you trade with confidence while optimizing your strategy for prop firm success. Get your hands on the smartest trading bot today! 🚀

Want to tweak settings for your own strategy? No problem! Professor Prop is fully customizable for back testing and optimization.

Start trading smarter—get Professor Prop now!





Contact me if you have any questions or if you need settings for a particular Forex pair to get you started!





**************** Demo users and back testers ***************

Default setting when first using the EA are for the following FX Pair:

EURUSD

1 Hour Time frame

$10k account

1st January 2025 onward.





**** This EA contains No Martingale or grid systems! Never use Martingale on a prop firm, it will fail at some point! ****

Optimization instructions are available, so you can use this EA for the long term, across multiple FX Pairs, Commodities and Stocks!



















