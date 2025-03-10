Mb AI

MB AI PRO v2.10 - Advanced Trading Robot with Smart Money Management(FREE)

Unleash the power of AI-driven trading with MB AI PRO v2.10, the ultimate Expert Advisor for serious forex and CFD traders who demand consistent results.

MAIN FEATURES

  • Smart Entry & Exit System based on RSI and Moving Average signals
  • Advanced Money Management with daily profit targets and loss limits
  • Dynamic Trailing Stop Technology that locks in profits while letting winners run
  • Position Reversal System that turns losing trades into winning opportunities
  • ATR-Based Stop Loss for market-adaptive protection
  • Professional Dashboard displaying critical trading statistics in real-time
  • Fully Customizable Trading Schedule by hours, days, and months
HOW MB AI PRO WORKS

MB AI PRO combines powerful technical indicators with advanced risk management to deliver consistent results. The system analyzes RSI conditions to identify overbought and oversold conditions while confirming entries with moving average signals. It then manages each trade with sophisticated trailing stops that adjust to real market conditions.

  • Smart Entry System

The EA enters BUY positions when RSI falls below the oversold threshold (default 30) and SELL positions when RSI rises above the overbought threshold (default 70). Each entry is optimized using MA confirmation to filter out false signals.

  • Intelligent Exit Strategy

MB AI PRO uses four exit mechanisms:

  1. Target-based TP/SL - Traditional take profit and stop loss based on percentage
  2. Trailing Stop Logic - Adjusts stop loss as the trade moves in your favor
  3. Trailing Take Profit - Extends profit targets for strongly trending markets
  4. Profit Protection System - Takes profit when price reverses after reaching target

Risk Management

  • Set daily profit targets and loss limits to ensure consistent trading discipline
  • Automatic trading suspension when daily targets or limits are reached
  • Drawdown protection that safeguards your account from excessive losses

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

MB AI PRO offers extensive customization with over 40 parameters including:

  • Position Sizing Controls - Trade with fixed lot sizes
  • Trailing Parameters - Fine-tune trailing stop and take profit behavior
  • Profit Management - Set target profit and maximum drawdown thresholds
  • Trading Schedule - Define specific trading hours, days, and months
  • Indicator Settings - Adjust RSI, MA, and ATR parameters to match your strategy
  • Reversal Controls - Enable/disable automatic position reversal

REAL PERFORMANCE EXAMPLES

While past performance doesn't guarantee future results, our back tests on EUR/USD showed:

  • Daily profit average: $120-150 (with $1000 account)
  • Monthly return: 15-25% (with proper risk management)
  • Win rate: 68-72% (using default settings)
  • Drawdown: Maintained below 15% (with recommended settings)

PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD

MB AI PRO includes a professional real-time dashboard displaying:

  • Current account balance and equity
  • Active drawdown percentage
  • Real-time profit/loss tracking
  • Current RSI, MA, and ATR values
  • Position count with buy/sell breakdown
  • Trading status indicator

SAFETY FEATURES

  • Drawdown Protection - Automatically stops trading when your account reaches maximum drawdown
  • Daily Loss Limit - Prevents excessive losses in volatile market conditions
  • Margin Check - Ensures adequate margin before placing trades
  • Custom Alerts - Get notified for all trade entries and exits

WHO IS MB AI PRO FOR?

  • Day Traders looking for additional income from the markets
  • Swing Traders who want to automate their trading strategy
  • Busy Professionals who can't monitor the markets constantly
  • Trading Enthusiasts seeking to upgrade their trading results

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

  • Symbols: US30, NASDAQ100 (Recommendation)
  • Currency Pairs: Major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD) 
  • Timeframes: M15-H1 (default M15)
  • Initial Deposit: $1,000 + recommended for optimal results
  • Broker: Works with any MT5 broker

BONUS FEATURES

  • ATR-based dynamic stop loss adjustments for volatile market conditions
  • Customizable visual display with color options
  • Detailed trade logs for performance analysis
  • Smart profit-taking system that detects price reversals

INSTALLATION & SUPPORT

Full installation guide included. Our dedicated support team is available to help with setup and optimization questions.

Don't settle for inconsistent results. Upgrade to MB AI PRO v2.10 today and experience the difference that professional-grade automated trading can make for your portfolio!

RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, and other financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade with MB AI PRO, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk tolerance. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you.

Past performance of MB AI PRO is not necessarily indicative of future results. You could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. No automated trading system can guarantee profits. Market conditions change, and even the most sophisticated algorithms cannot predict all market movements.

MB AI PRO is designed to assist with risk management but cannot eliminate all risks associated with trading. Always start with a demo account to familiarize yourself with the EA's functionality before committing real capital.

By purchasing MB AI PRO, you acknowledge and accept these risks and agree to use the software at your own discretion and responsibility.



