Acceleration Bar md

Crypto_Forex Indicator Acceleration Bar for MT4 - able to catch huge trends.

  • Indicator "Acceleration Bar" is very powerful tool for Trend trading - market flat influence is minimized.
  • Bullish Acceleration Bar (blue) is bar on chart which has Max higher than max of previous 5 bars and which has Min lower than min of next 5 bars.
  • Bearish Acceleration Bar (red) is bar on chart which has Min lower than min of previous 5 bars and which has Max higher than max of next 5 bars.
  • TREND TRADING:
  • Buy signal - when there is sequence of 4 bullish AccBars on chart.
  • Sell signal - when there is sequence of 4 bearish AccBars on chart.
  • With PC, Mobile & Email alerts.
// Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.
