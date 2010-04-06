Acceleration Bar md
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.5
Crypto_Forex Indicator Acceleration Bar for MT4 - able to catch huge trends.
- Indicator "Acceleration Bar" is very powerful tool for Trend trading - market flat influence is minimized.
- Bullish Acceleration Bar (blue) is bar on chart which has Max higher than max of previous 5 bars and which has Min lower than min of next 5 bars.
- Bearish Acceleration Bar (red) is bar on chart which has Min lower than min of previous 5 bars and which has Max higher than max of next 5 bars.
- TREND TRADING:
- Buy signal - when there is sequence of 4 bullish AccBars on chart.
- Sell signal - when there is sequence of 4 bearish AccBars on chart.
- With PC, Mobile & Email alerts.
