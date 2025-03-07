Semi automatic scalper

The advisor is designed for trading on a hedging account, since it trades simultaneously in both directions. In this case, you can use both trading with one order (preferably), and a grid of orders in the martingale mode. In this case, a built-in indicator of our own design is used. There is a limit on the number of simultaneously trading symbols. Trading can be conducted on any symbol with any timeframes, but the emphasis was placed on trading gold.





The advisor has built-in functionality for manual trading. This is a panel with the ability to change the size of the buttons and show / hide the position closing buttons. The panel can be moved to a convenient place on the chart with its position remembered. There are also panels for the current state and statistics. In the lower right corner there is an active inscription of the trading status, when you click the mouse, you can enable / disable autotrading.





After opening a position, a line appears (if the knee opening lines are enabled) of the knee opening level according to the settings, which can be moved with the mouse after a double click and which will determine the new level after the shift. But the next position will not be opened exactly along the line, but only after the price crosses it and the indicator signal appears.





A set file for optimization is posted in the "discussion".