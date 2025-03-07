Semi automatic scalper

The advisor is designed for trading on a hedging account, since it trades simultaneously in both directions. In this case, you can use both trading with one order (preferably), and a grid of orders in the martingale mode. In this case, a built-in indicator of our own design is used. There is a limit on the number of simultaneously trading symbols. Trading can be conducted on any symbol with any timeframes, but the emphasis was placed on trading gold.

The advisor has built-in functionality for manual trading. This is a panel with the ability to change the size of the buttons and show / hide the position closing buttons. The panel can be moved to a convenient place on the chart with its position remembered. There are also panels for the current state and statistics. In the lower right corner there is an active inscription of the trading status, when you click the mouse, you can enable / disable autotrading.

After opening a position, a line appears (if the knee opening lines are enabled) of the knee opening level according to the settings, which can be moved with the mouse after a double click and which will determine the new level after the shift. But the next position will not be opened exactly along the line, but only after the price crosses it and the indicator signal appears.

A set file for optimization is posted in the "discussion".
Recommended products
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4.33 (3)
Experts
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (229)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Nova DCA Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
HighRider
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps , eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management. The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders loo
HaiWa Alone
Eka Jatnika
Experts
Welcome to HaiWa Alone, the latest product from HaiWa Project designed by a veteran programmer with long experience in programming logic since 1990. HaiWa Alone is a Forex Expert Advisor (EA) that combines the advantages of the Moving Average and RSI indicators with HaiWa Project's exclusive Smart Decision Logic. Key Features: Key Indicator: Uses a combination of Moving Average and RSI for accurate technical analysis. Smart Decision Logic: Special logic from HaiWa Project to determine and contr
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Apex EA MT5
Botond Ratonyi
5 (2)
Experts
The Apex Daytrader EA —an advanced and safe trading solution designed for those who seek consistent and reliable results in the forex market without resorting to dangerous methods. This expert advisor combines sophisticated price action analysis with meticulously calibrated indicators, robust money management techniques, and dynamic exit strategies to navigate the complexities of the market. The price is an introductory price for the first month which is 349$, after the first month the price is
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Experts
Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
GS smart5
Aleksander Gladkov
5 (5)
Experts
Best price, read GS smart channel ! Sale! Advanced grid algorithm,includes news and trend accounting and hedging. Can close the loss in case of market reversal and wait for the trend. For hedging, the following are used: Limit drawdown for Hedge zone parameter, pending orders and/or opening a position opposite to the loss. Can take into account not only the moment of news publication, but also the current accumulated index of the impact of news of a currency pair. Traders who purchase GS smar
Range Breaker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
Introducing the "Range Breaker". Range Breaker is a daily breakout EA that allows you to define a custom daily time range. Once the designated time range elapses, the "Range Breaker" place two STOP/LIMIT orders at the upper and lower limits of the range. This approach allows to automate daily ORB strategies. Once the day range is over, you can decide whether to keep the orders or to close/delete them. It also counts with several filters such as  - News - Inside Bar range - Trend - Narrow range
ICT OrderBlock trader
Ashkan Anousheh
Experts
Explore the Power of ICT-Inspired OrderBlock EA Elevate your trading with our expert advisor, inspired by the pioneering OrderBlock strategy from ICT's YouTube series. This tool is your gateway to advanced market analysis, designed for traders seeking to enhance their strategy with precision and insight. It's a blend of innovation and respect for the trading concepts that have shaped our approach. Settings guide: * TRADE_RISK: This parameter defines how much risk should be taken by each trad
CrossMarkets
Yoan, Sylvain Biesuz
5 (1)
Experts
CrossMarkets is an EA that adapts to all markets. With its price action strategy , it manages to maintain a relatively low drawdown and realistic coherent gain   with basic setting  , good on  20 forex markets . The strategy uses a martingale approach with a base multiplier ratio of 1.5 and hedging, which helps to avoid staying in trades for too long. As mentioned earlier, due to its relatively low average drawdown, it is designed to be used on allmost major and minor currency pairs in the mark
MACD Trading MT5
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
Experts
Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol modes (market monitoring, ma
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
UJ Master EA
Matej Hofman
Experts
Introducing   UJ Master EA, a simple  yet powerful Expert Advisor for trading the USDJPY pair! Developed, tested and traded by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over two decades. Prop-Firms Ready Easy To Set up Not sensitive to broker conditions  UJ Master EA is updated every 3 months to get the best results! UJ Master EA   utilizes a complex price action strategy and smart money concepts, following strict mechanical rules. For the best possible results, follow these ste
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
Experts
NeoPips Engine EA – The Ultimate Trading Revolution Has Arrived! “The real power of trading lies in seeing what others miss. NeoPips Engine doesn’t follow the market — it masters it.” About NeoPips Engine EA: Your Intelligent Trading Ally NeoPips Engine EA is not your average trading robot. It’s a multi-dimensional, AI-optimized expert advisor crafted for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and long-term performance. Unlike outdated bots with rigid rules, NeoPips Engine is a livin
Saeed XAUUSD
Saeed Mastour S Alshahrani
Experts
Overview Saeed XAUUSD EA is a fully automated expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the WEEKLY timeframe using a high-probability breakout strategy powered by Average True Range (ATR) -based stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop logic. It offers dual position sizing options — either dynamic lot sizing per $1,000 of balance or a fixed lot mode — making it highly adaptable to both small and large accounts. Although  $1,000   is recommended to use the lot per balance, fixed lot
THOR Forex Hammer usdjpy mt5 ict power of three
Damiem Marchand De Campos
4 (7)
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use. This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the USDJPY symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform. Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years. The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its stre
AXEL Forex Ultra Security audjpy mt5 ict optimal
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (2)
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use. This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the AUDJPY symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform. Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years. The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its stre
IlanisMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
3.86 (7)
Experts
Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
Hans Robert Nyberg
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed to trade the DE40 index (often labeled DAX, GER40, etc. depending on the broker). The EA automatically identifies trade opportunities in the market and manages positions with a risk-driven approach, giving you two trading modes to choose from: Conservative – A slower, steadier approach. Aggressive – A faster-paced strategy designed to take advantage of larger market movements (with higher risk). This strategy selects its positions and trading directions according
Wave Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.2 (5)
Experts
The Wave Scalper EA is fully automated scalping system that uses price action to identify good scalping trades and executes them with an invisible trailing stop loss. It also includes a money management feature which calculates lot size based on account size and risk with an option to set a maximum draw down at which the EA will stop trading. This is a long term strategy combined with money management which works well on most pairs, but predominantly GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, AUDUSD & USDJPY. Plea
FREE
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Experts
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
MaxMt5
Quang Hung Vu
Experts
I am a trend EA, meticulously crafted to maximize your trading potential. With over 5 years of trading experience behind my design, I have been fine-tuned close to perfection. My creators have embedded their extensive market knowledge and expertise into every line of my code to ensure I deliver the best performance possible. I am versatile and adaptable, ready to trade on any timeframe you prefer. Whether you are a fan of the 1-minute chart or the daily chart, I have got you covered. Just atta
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (226)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfx
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfxbook verified signal :   CHECK MY PROF
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (468)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified signal : CHECK MY PROFIL
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (114)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.65 (23)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762740 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. No
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
Experts
8 copies left at 699 USD Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio - link So, I created the Expert Advi
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
4.67 (15)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Low Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - High Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.37 (82)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
4.5 (4)
Experts
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 469$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis , offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
5 (5)
Experts
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (109)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.76 (63)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (40)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (2)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (30)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.58 (127)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
NeonScalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.64 (11)
Experts
NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a low  spread account  for optimal performance. After  purchasing, contact the sel
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.9 (10)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA Cognitive Signal Architecture | Multi-Asset Precision Engine “Not an EA. Not a strategy. A living system of inference, adaptation, and execution.” BORN FROM THE ZERO POINT AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is not built — it is calibrated. Not coded — but architected to function as a real-time cognitive organism , responding to markets with a depth of reasoning that mirrors human decision-making — yet surpasses it in scale, consistency, and velocity. At the heart of ZeroPoint lie
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (8)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
GbpUsd Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (134)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
Syna
William Brandon Autry
Experts
Introducing Syna-The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented access to 392 AI models including 67 FREE integrated options, plus premium models like Grok 4, DeepSeek R1, OpenAI O3, Claude Opus 4, and Gemini 2.5 Pro-all combined with an intuitive interactive assistant interface featuring on-screen buttons for real-time market analysis and manual trading guidance .
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (101)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (27)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
4 (30)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.71 (14)
Experts
AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards. Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture , the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its inter
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.86 (14)
Experts
3 copies left at $599 Next price $699 Hey traders, If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module. Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (7)
Experts
Venom US30 Scalp — Pure Precision for US30 Trading Venom US30 Scalp is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for US30 (Dow Jones Index) on the M30 timeframe . It runs on a proprietary mathematical engine — no indicators, no martingale, no grid — just clean, logic-based trading. SIGNAL : Click Here Next price in 24h: $399 and rising. Future pricing will reflect its true market value. Next price 480$ Core Features Trend-following strategy with multi-layer confirmations Default risk: 0.01 lot per
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
More from author
Signal indicator Cma 2 Cjcf
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
5 (1)
Indicators
A signal indicator consisting of several well-known indicators that process data sequentially. 2 options - for schedule and basement. In the settings it is possible to enable alerts about the change of trend (alerts) sound, by e-mail and push. It is possible to change the colors and thickness of the lines, the colors and codes of the arrows, the number of calculation bars and separately configure the parameters included in the indicators.
FREE
Multilevel virtual trailing
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Utilities
Advisor for semi-automatic trading with a virtual multi-level trail of take profit and stop loss, a trail of target profit, martingale functions, manual opening of orders, managing third-party orders, counting trading instruments, displaying current information and statistics on a chart. It is possible to set several levels of trailing take profit and stop loss and to each level to assign the percentage of partial closing of the order. The percentage of the lot when closing the level is calculat
Second Order RC filter mixed intersections
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is a mathematical analog of a two-level RC (resistor-capacitor) filter. On the chart (default colors), the red line is the standard terminal Moving Average, the values ​​of which are filtered by the first level filter (yellow line) and then by the second level filter (blue line). Moving Average sets the preliminary smoothing of the price series.  The indicator has the ability to use the sticking together of any combination of its own charts among themselves, if they are at a dist
Trend Deviation
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
Trend indicator with calculation of dynamic levels and signaling their intersection. Description of input parameters: StepTF = true; - Calculation of the indicator by closing the bar (true) or by each tick (false) BarsCount = 300; - Number of settlement bars Price = PRICE_CLOSE; - Type of price used TimeFrame = PERIOD_CURRENT; - Estimated timeframe TrendPeriod = 9; - Trend calculation period TrendDeviations = 4.9; - coefficient of deviation PeriodTrendSmooth = 1; - Trend smoothing perio
MEA2RTEn
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The adviser works on the basis of terminal indicators. It can work in martingale mode if you set the number of unidirectional orders to be greater than 1 and adjust the lot coefficients and the step of opening the knees, which can be opened taking into account the indicator signal. If the adviser is launched on several instruments and the comments of the orders are the same, then you can limit the number of simultaneously trading advisers - the advisers themselves will track how much they are c
Trend reversal indicator
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
Arrow indicator of trend reversal with 2-level signaling and multi timeframe. The indicator line consists of 4 colors, indicating the divergence level and possible trend reversals. Light arrows indicate a weak trend, dark arrows indicate a strong one. Sensitivity levels and steps are set in the settings. Signals are output to the mailbox and mobile terminal.
Expert Advisor trading on a trend reversal
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades on a trend reversal on any instrument and timeframe. Testing was carried out on the H4 timeframe. Trades are not frequent and therefore, to increase the number of trades, it is advisable to put on several instruments. To control the number of simultaneously trading advisors, a limit for trading symbols is set and advisors must have the same order comments. Closing deals can be done in virtual mode (preferably). There are information and statistics panels. Indicator base
Cci Ma levels chart alert
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
CCi indicator with dynamic levels based on the standard MA, taken as the basis for reading the levels, and modified data of the standard CCi relative to the MA. The input parameter CutCCi, if greater than 0, limits the vertical drawing of the CCi graph, but does not affect the calculations. There are 3 options for displaying arrows: arrows when crossing levels to exit the level zone - trend, arrows to return after exiting the level zone - reverse and crossing the zero level (red MA line). You ca
Delta 2 symbols
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed for pair trading with 2 highly correlated instruments.  Indicator charts can be displayed as lines or histograms. There is an MTF mode, the maximum and minimum deltas for the calculated number of bars are displayed with a check for a specified minimum value. It is possible to enable the calculation of trade operations with checking the current correlation coefficient for the minimum specified, the current delta in points or percent of the maximum (minimum) delta and c
Levels and trend deviation
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
Growth and trend reversal indicator. It does not redraw in the bar calculation mode and can redraw on the 0th bar in the tick calculation mode. The trend line and level lines with their own settings are calculated separately. There are 2 types of arrows - for the intersection of trend lines and the reverse intersection of trend lines (reversal). The arrows are buffer and you can output signals to the Expert Advisor. The arrows can be duplicated with a sound signal, a message from the terminal,
Deviation trend indicator
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator of trend deviation with a static level. The deviation coefficient is set for the trend histogram. Signals are the intersection of the level trend histogram in the direction of the trend or during a trend reversal - the option is selected in the indicator settings by the "Revers" parameter. There are all the necessary settings for the design of the indication and sending messages to mail or a mobile terminal. All input parameters have an intuitive name. Analog for MT5: https://www.mql5
CCi MA Trend
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator consists of a base of the standard CCI and levels calculated on the basis of MAs, which move following the price. To strengthen the trend movement, the deviation coefficient is used. To exclude triggering in a flat, the minimum trend limiter is used. Signal arrows are displayed on the indicator chart and the price chart - everything is turned off. There is an arrow trigger function - the arrows alternate when it is turned on. You can display signals on a chart, on e-mail and on a m
Multi Closer MT4
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Utilities
The utility is designed to control all account orders with the ability to automatically close them by: profit, breakeven or trailing profit in points separately for each order separately profit, breakeven or trailing profit in points for buy orders of each symbol profit, breakeven or trailing profit in points for sell orders of each symbol profit, breakeven or trailing profit in points for buy+sell orders of each symbol profit, breakeven or trailing profit in points for the entire account as a
Trade informant
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed to display information about current trading. The current information and statistics panel displays data on the number of trading orders, their profit and the number of lots. The equity status as a percentage of the balance of funds and the total profit of all orders on this instrument are also displayed. In the statistics panel, you can see information on closed orders from the beginning of the specified date in the settings. The panels have flexible settings for size
Expert Advisor for pair trading with 2 instruments
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed for pair trading with 2 instruments with high positive or negative correlation. Instrument lots are balanced automatically depending on the tick value of the instrument, and therefore it is advisable to use the base lot of at least 0.05. The function of refills is built-in, taking into account the number of knees and the coefficients of multiplication and addition of lots. Trades are opened when there is a discrepancy by a specified distance in points of instrument
Pair trading with 2 instruments
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed for pair trading with 2 selected instruments with automatic calculation of the correlation coefficient and determination of one of 8 possible entries by 4 for positive and negative correlation. The inputs used are set in the settings: 1 and 3 for trading for a fall in the delta between instruments, 2 and 3 for trading for a rise in the delta (a more dangerous trading option). There are trade control buttons, information and statistical panels. There is a wide range
Trend reversal expert
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor is based on a proprietary triple indicator. Each of the 3 parts of the indicator can be disabled and individually configured. Initially, it was supposed to enter trade at a trend reversal, but you can set up an entry along the trend. It is possible to control the main functions using the buttons on the chart, including opening positions manually. There are grid functions with the total profit of all unidirectional positions (for hedging accounts) with martingale functions (opt
Deviation trend
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
Indicator of trend deviation with a static level. The deviation coefficient is set for the trend histogram. Signals are the intersection of the level trend histogram in the direction of the trend or during a trend reversal - the option is selected in the indicator settings by the "Revers" parameter. There are all the necessary settings for the design of the indication and sending messages to mail or a mobile terminal. All input parameters have an intuitive name. Analog for MT4: https://www.mql5.
Delta 2 Symbols MT5
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed for pair trading with 2 highly correlated instruments.  Indicator charts can be displayed as lines or histograms. There is an MTF mode, the maximum and minimum deltas for the calculated number of bars are displayed with a check for a specified minimum value. It is possible to enable the calculation of trade operations with checking the current correlation coefficient for the minimum specified, the current delta in points or percent of the maximum (minimum) delta and c
Delta of 2 symbols on the chart
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator calculates the correlation coefficient of 2 instruments, shifts the chart of the 2nd instrument relative to the 1st and displays the charts of both instruments on the current chart. The maximum positive and negative deltas and the current delta as a percentage of the maximum are calculated. It is possible for signals to set a delta for entry and exit with displaying the direction of entry into trade for each instrument. The space between the charts is also filled with different col
Signal scanner MT5
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The scanner is designed to scan signal buffers of indicators (arrows) and display the nearest signal bar on the panel in color and digital display. Symbols to be scanned, time frames and the number of bars to be scanned are specified, starting from the current (0th) bar. There is also a complex signal, which indicates a list of timeframes on which the indicator signal must match.   You can collapse the indicator by clicking the left mouse button on the upper left corner of the panel (name) a
Extremum levels
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator displays the High and Low levels of the previous day, week and month. Designed to determine the breakout of extreme points and determine the direction of entry into trading. To more accurately determine reversal levels, you can display Fibonacci levels. It is also possible to paint over the space between High and Low to more clearly display price movements for the previous billing period. There is an indication of the time until the current candle (bar) closes. Version 2.0 added si
Semi automatic expert
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The advisor is intended for trading on a hedging account, because trades in both directions simultaneously. In this case, you can use both trading with one order (preferably) and a grid of orders in martingale mode. In this case, built-in indicators of our own design are used. There is a limit on the number of simultaneously trading symbols. Trading can be carried out on any symbol with any time frames. The advisor has built-in functionality for manual trading. This is a panel with the ability
Flipping expert
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The advisor is intended for trading on a hedging account, because trades in both directions simultaneously and reverses the direction of trade. In this case, you can use both trading with one order (preferably) and a grid of orders in martingale mode. In this case, a built-in indicator of our own design is used. There is a limit on the number of simultaneously trading advisors. Trading can be carried out on any symbol with any time frames.
Scan pattern
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed to help in making a decision on the direction of trading (buy or sell). It is a history scanner that searches for matches of the current pattern (combination of several current bars) with historical data in percentage terms by the relative vertical position of candles relative to each other, the size of each candle, the size of the candle body and the candle shadows. In history, the matches found are indicated by vertical lines on the candle of the beginning of the soug
Moving averages x3 signal indicator
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is a combination of 3 identical moving averages with a JMA calculation option with different smoothing depth settings. When the fast line crosses the middle and slow lines, the color of all lines changes, and only when the fast line crosses the middle and slow lines in the opposite direction will the color change - a trigger is triggered that does not allow switching directions if only the middle or slow line was crossed, so that the readings do not jump and there is a confident
Trade informant MT5
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed to display information about current trading. The current information and statistics panel displays data on the number of trading orders, their profit and the number of lots. The equity status as a percentage of the balance of funds and the total profit of all orders on this instrument are also displayed. In the statistics panel, you can see information on closed orders from the beginning of the specified date in the settings. The panels have flexible size and color se
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review