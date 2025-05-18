Relative Drawdown Display ms
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.55
- Updated: 18 May 2025
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Relative Drawdown Display" for MT4, useful trading tool.
This is MUST HAVE indicator for traders who use grid trading systems!!!
- Relative Drawdown Display indicator shows current Relative DD or Floating Profit in % on your account.
- PC and Mobile Alerts are built-in with adjustable Trigger level.
- Indicator also indicates account Balance and Equity.
- It is possible to locate indicator values in any corner of the chart:
- 0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right. It is possible to set up color and font size as well.
- Trader do not need any calculator anymore if using Relative Drawdown Display.
