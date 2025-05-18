Relative Drawdown Display ms

Crypto_Forex Indicator "Relative Drawdown Display" for MT4, useful trading tool.

This is MUST HAVE indicator for traders who use grid trading systems!!!

  • Relative Drawdown Display indicator shows current Relative DD or Floating Profit in % on your account. 
  • PC and Mobile Alerts are built-in with adjustable Trigger level.
  • Indicator also indicates account Balance and Equity.
  • It is possible to locate indicator values in any corner of the chart:
  • 0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right. It is possible to set up color and font size as well.
  • Trader do not need any calculator anymore if using Relative Drawdown Display.
// Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.
