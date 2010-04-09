Isabelle Pro EA MT5

Isabelle PRO - The Ultimate Trading Companion for MetaTrader 5

Overview

Isabelle PRO is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, engineered to provide traders with a powerful, automated trading experience. Utilizing advanced algorithms, robust risk management, and adaptive strategies, Isabelle PRO empowers traders to achieve consistent profitability. Its flexibility, precision, and scientific design make it an indispensable tool for professional and retail traders alike.

Key Features at a Glance

Advanced Signal Processing: Utilizes Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA) and Average True Range (ATR) for precise entry and exit signals. Flexible Money Management: Offers both fixed-lot and martingale-based risk strategies. Customizable Averaging Modes: Supports Average Down and Average Up strategies for grid trading. Time-Controlled Trading: Allows users to define trading windows for optimal performance. Dynamic Risk Control: Includes trailing stops, stop loss, and take profit settings. Comprehensive Trade Monitoring: Displays real-time account metrics directly on the chart. Multi-Asset Compatibility: Designed to operate across Forex, indices, commodities, and more.

Trading Strategy Breakdown

1. Signal-Based Entry Logic

Entry signals are derived from the relationship between the price and the Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA). Buy Signal : If the current price closes above the TEMA. Sell Signal : If the current price closes below the TEMA.

Signal calculations are fine-tuned using the ATR to adapt to market volatility.

2. Position Sizing and Risk Management

Offers two modes for lot sizing: Fixed Lot Mode : Uses a constant lot size defined by the trader. Martingale Mode : Adjusts lot size dynamically using one of two formulas: Multiply Mode : L o t n e x t = L o t p r e v i o u s × L o t M u l t i p l i e r Lot_{next} = Lot_{previous} \times LotMultiplier Increment Mode : L o t n e x t = L o t p r e v i o u s + L o t I n c r e m e n t Lot_{next} = Lot_{previous} + LotIncrement



3. Averaging and Recovery Mechanisms

Average Down : Adds to positions when the market moves against the trade, leveraging potential reversals.

: Adds to positions when the market moves against the trade, leveraging potential reversals. Average Up : Adds to positions in the direction of the trend to amplify profits.

: Adds to positions in the direction of the trend to amplify profits. Entry thresholds for additional positions are calculated using: G r i d T h r e s h o l d = A T R c u r r e n t × G r i d M u l t i p l i e r Grid_{Threshold} = ATR_{current} \times GridMultiplier

4. Risk Control Mechanisms

Stop Loss : Dynamically calculated based on the pip value: S L = E n t r y P r i c e ± ( S t o p L o s s × P i p V a l u e × P o i n t ) SL = EntryPrice \pm (StopLoss \times PipValue \times Point)

: Dynamically calculated based on the pip value: Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the trade moves favorably, using trailing start, stop, and step settings.

Platform Compatibility and Recommended Usage

1. Account Types

Standard Accounts : Ideal for traders looking for consistency.

: Ideal for traders looking for consistency. ECN Accounts : Perfect for low-spread trading environments.

: Perfect for low-spread trading environments. Cent Accounts: Suitable for beginners and small-capital testing.

2. Recommended Currency Pairs

High liquidity pairs such as: EUR/USD USD/JPY GBP/USD AUD/USD

Works effectively on trending and range-bound markets.

3. Optimal Timeframes

Default timeframe for entry signals: M1 .

. Can be adjusted to M15, M30, or H4 based on trading style: H1 : Best for balanced trading (swing and intraday). H4 : Suitable for longer-term trades. M15/M30 : Optimal for scalping strategies.



4. Market Conditions

Best suited for: Volatile markets with clear trends (for Average Up strategy). Range-bound markets (for Average Down strategy).



Configuration and Customization

1. Input Parameters

Signal Settings : Timeframe: Default is M1, adjustable as per market conditions. ATR Period: Default is 14; defines market volatility sensitivity.

: Money Management : Start Lot Size: Set to 0.01 by default for minimal risk. Lot Multiplier: Default is 1.5; governs martingale adjustments. Lot Increment: Default is 0.1 for incremental lot additions.

: Stop Loss and Take Profit : SL: Default is 20 pips. TP: Default is 22 pips.

: Trading Time : Start Time: 03:00 server time. End Time: 18:00 server time.

:

2. Custom Indicators

TEMA : Smooths price data for accurate trend identification. Formula: T E M A = 3 × E M A − 3 × E M A ( E M A ) + E M A ( E M A ( E M A ) ) TEMA = 3 \times EMA - 3 \times EMA(EMA) + EMA(EMA(EMA))

: Smooths price data for accurate trend identification. ATR : Measures volatility to determine grid size. Formula: A T R = 1 n ∑ i = 1 n ( H i g h − L o w ) ATR = \frac{1}{n} \sum_{i=1}^{n} (High - Low)

: Measures volatility to determine grid size.

Why Choose Isabelle PRO?

1. Professional-Grade Precision

Every aspect of the EA, from entry signals to risk management, is based on mathematical rigor.

2. Flexible Trading Styles

Adapts to scalping, swing trading, and longer-term strategies.

3. Robust Risk Management

Ensures capital preservation even in adverse market conditions.

4. Multi-Market Compatibility

Optimized for Forex, indices, and commodities, ensuring versatility.

5. User-Friendly Customization

Tailor the EA to your preferences without requiring advanced technical knowledge.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can Isabelle PRO be used on multiple charts simultaneously?

Yes, by assigning unique magic numbers to each instance.

2. What is the minimum account balance required?

Recommended starting balance: $500 for standard accounts; $100 for cent accounts.

3. Does it work on cryptocurrency pairs?

Yes, with appropriate adjustments to lot sizing and risk management settings.

4. Can I use it on a VPS?

Absolutely. Running Isabelle PRO on a VPS ensures low latency and 24/7 operation.

Elevate Your Trading Today

Isabelle PRO is more than just an EA; it’s a comprehensive trading solution designed to empower your journey toward financial freedom. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a beginner, Isabelle PRO adapts to your needs, ensuring precision, reliability, and consistent results.

Start trading with Isabelle PRO now and unlock your full trading potential.



