EZ Trade Panel - Your Ultimate Trade Management Tool

The EZ Trade Panel EA is a powerful and intuitive solution designed to streamline your trading workflow. Built specifically for traders who value precision and efficiency, this panel allows you to open and manage trades based on ATR (Average True Range) values while providing comprehensive risk management features.



Why Choose EZ Trade Panel?

The EZ Trade Panel EA lets you open and manage trades with ease. By utilizing ATR values, it allows for dynamic trade setups and efficient risk management. The ability to show or hide TP and SL lines on your chart ensures both a clutter-free workspace and precision trade visualization. Additionally, built-in tool ensure that critical parameters like Risk % and SL are properly set, preventing unintended risks. With all relevant details—including ATR, risk, and timeframe—displayed at a glance, you'll always remain in control of your trading.

Take control of your trading with the EZ Trade Panel EA—because every second counts.

Key Features:



EZ Trade Panel can automatically generate a unique magic number for each symbol and chart to open its trades no need to manually set a magic number each time.



1. Risk and Position Sizing:

Risk %: Define your risk percentage for each trade with precision. The EA automatically calculates the lot size based on your equity. Note: Risk % cannot be set to 0 to ensure effective risk management.

Lot Size and Money: Visualize the calculated lot size and equivalent monetary value before placing a trade, ensuring informed decisions.

2. ATR-Based Trading:

ATR Display: See the current ATR value in points for quick reference. This ensures that your trade sizes are aligned with market volatility.

3. Trade Entry Options:

SELL and BUY Buttons: Quickly enter long or short positions with just one click. The lot size is automatically adjusted based on the set risk.

4. Advanced Risk Management:

TP (Take Profit) Factor: Set the multiplier for the ATR value to calculate your take profit level.

Set the multiplier for the ATR value to calculate your take profit level. SL (Stop Loss) Factor: Set the ATR-based stop-loss levels. Note: SL cannot be set to 0 to safeguard trades from being left unprotected and correct lot calculation.



TSL (Trailing Stop Loss) Factor: Enable ATR-based trailing stops for dynamic trade protection.

Enable ATR-based trailing stops for dynamic trade protection. BE (Break Even) Factor: Automatically adjust your trades to break even at a pre-set ATR multiplier.

5. Visual Chart Tools:

Lines Buttons (TP/SL Display): Toggle the visibility of take profit and stop-loss lines directly on your chart, providing a clear overview of your trades' risk-reward setup. Show or hide these lines with one click for a clean or detailed chart view.

6. Full Trade Control:

Close SELL/BUY Buttons: Instantly close specific trades (buy or sell).

Instantly close specific trades (buy or sell). Close ALL Button: Exit all open trades on the account with one click.

7. Session Overview:

Equity Tracker: Monitor your account equity in real-time.

Monitor your account equity in real-time. Bar Countdown Timer: Keep track of the remaining time for the current bar, enabling better timing for entries and exits.

Keep track of the remaining time for the current bar, enabling better timing for entries and exits. Timeframe Display: The current chart’s timeframe is displayed for reference, ensuring you are always aware of your trading context. Note: This display is informational and cannot be modified.

8. Simple & Clean Interface:

The panel is organized into logical sections, ensuring that all critical inputs and trade management tools are at your fingertips. Whether you're a scalper or swing trader, the interface adapts to your needs without distractions.





