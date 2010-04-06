Weighted Rsi Cci Stoch oscillator ms
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.55
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Weighted Rsi Cci Stoch Oscillator" for MT4, No Repaint.
- This unique indicator combines 3 in 1: RSI, CCI and Stochastic for calculation!
- Precise momentum trading opportunities with this software - see examples on pictures.
- Indicator consist of 3 lines :
- Weighted Rsi Cci Stoch Oscillator itself (Blue color);
- Fast MA of oscillator (Yellow color);
- Slow MA of oscillator (Red color);
- Zone above 50 - overbought zone (Do not BUY there).
- Zone below -50 - oversold zone (Do not SELL there).
- Oscillator (Blue line) - generates entry trade signals.
HOW TO USE (Example for LONG, see pictures):
- Current candle is just closed.
- Fast MA (yellow) is above Slow MA (red) and oscillator blue line is over both of them.
- Oscillator blue line value is below 50 level (not in overbought zone).
- Blue line just formed Rebound Upward Hook: hook means that blue line went closely to yellow one and then bounced up forming visible angle.
- If steps 1-4 are done - open LONG trade.
- Close long trade in profit once oscillator line is in overbought zone.
- Vice versa for SHORT trades.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.