Weighted Rsi Cci Stoch oscillator ms

Crypto_Forex Indicator "Weighted Rsi Cci Stoch Oscillator" for MT4, No Repaint.
  • This unique indicator combines 3 in 1: RSI, CCI and Stochastic for calculation!
  • Precise momentum trading opportunities with this software - see examples on pictures.
  • Indicator consist of 3 lines 
  • Weighted Rsi Cci Stoch Oscillator itself (Blue color); 
  • Fast MA of oscillator (Yellow color);
  • Slow MA of oscillator (Red color);
  • Zone above 50 - overbought zone (Do not BUY there). 
  • Zone below -50 - oversold zone (Do not SELL there).
  • Oscillator (Blue line) - generates entry trade signals.
HOW TO USE (Example for LONG, see pictures):
  1. Current candle is just closed.
  2. Fast MA (yellow) is above Slow MA (red) and oscillator blue line is over both of them.
  3. Oscillator blue line value is below 50 level (not in overbought zone).
  4. Blue line just formed Rebound Upward Hook: hook means that blue line went closely to yellow one and then bounced up forming visible angle.
  5. If steps 1-4 are done - open LONG trade.
  6. Close long trade in profit once oscillator line is in  overbought zone.
  7. Vice versa for SHORT trades.

// Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.
