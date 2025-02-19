SignalXpert MT5

The SignalXpert was developed by me to provide traders who use the free RangeXpert indicator with a powerful analysis tool. It enables the simultaneous monitoring of up to 25 different assets in different timeframes and recognizes the most important market movements in real time. Thanks to the integrated alarm function, notifications can be sent by alert, push or e-mail so that you never miss a trading opportunity again. Installed on the MetaTrader-VPS, SignalXpert is active around the clock and ensures reliable signal monitoring. Whether you are planning entries or exits - SignalXpert offers you fast and targeted support to help you trade with confidence even in volatile markets.





Specifications

RangeXpert indicator fully integrated

indicator fully integrated 25 assets/timeframes can be monitored simultaneously

Support for forex, futures, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks and indices

Real-time notifications via alert, push or email possible

Optimized for operation with MetaTrader-VPS





