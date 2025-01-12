Volatility 100 Auto Scalper

BRIEF INTRODUCTION :

This Panel is made for Volatility 100 (1s) Index and Volatility 100 Index Synthetic indices instruments. It offers an ultimate and complete  auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on strategy tester. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel.

There are another functionalities like Martingale strategy and a range sequence detection, it is triggered automatically when the controls are checked. These are made to help users to notify ant to anticipate the future price directional.

This panel possesses a reverse control to reverse all current positions to a multiple reverse position you desired with a customizable money management. It offers a new functionality like a multiple trend indicators to detect the price orientation and volatility.

A new control was implemented in the panel named Automation Blocker, this control permits user to block the automation launcher control ongoing process to profit the manual trading by using the market indicator and the Quick BUY/SELL/REVERSE Order controls.

IMPORTANT : It is recommended to use Virtual Hosting Server VPS to optimize the methods implemented and to operate 24h a day.
REQUIREMENTS :

  • Relevant Terminal : Metatrader 5 - MT5.
  • Brokers : Deriv Limited.
  • Type Trading Account : Standard account.
  • Currency pair : Volatility 100 (1s) Index, Volatility 100 Index .
  • Lot size : optional.
  • Threshold Value : Default.
  • Timeframe : M1.
  • VPS Server is preferable and 4G or 5G Connexion is recommended
  • Works only on computer.

This Panel is a new version of the old generations, completely automated to manage all Controls to make a transaction autonomously.
For more information, please contact me in private message from mql5.


