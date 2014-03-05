Short Catcher

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130089


Free to check the other products it will complete the vision  

Limited Time


- Short Catcher  is Automated Tool specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair .

- Short Catcher  is Automated Tool can work with all other pairs but you must manually handle the TP only and its very efficient   .

- Short Catcher is Automated tool working with other pairs but you have to customize your TP - SL .

- Short Catcher will trade based on analysis that uses the concept of following trends power .

-Trends In forex is defined as the general direction in which a currency pair's price is moving. Trends can be upward (bullish), downward (bearish), or sideways (ranging).

-The Short Catcher mainly to manage the trades with Short trend .


Short Catcher EA can identify trends very well which is developed using a reliable algorithm.

Combine between market trends and Market real time trend power .

Instrument Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
  • Timeframe: Auto
  • Best Performance 2H for trend Scalping
  • 3M for fast scalping

Account Requirements

  • Type: Hedging
  • Spreads: Low Spread
  • Min Deposit: $200
  • Leverage  1:200
  • Broker : All



Features of Short Catcher EA 

  • Easy to use with simple setting
  • Fully automated
  • Strong and simple trading logic
  • Highly effective performance of EA
  • Low draw-down
  • High Profit Factor
  • No dangerous strategy
  • No Hedging
  • Best risk management to protect your fund
  • All features included with best and balanced configuration such as
  • TP / SL / Magic No / Bot Delay / order size / orders sequencing
  • All order management functions are Hidden TP - SL - Magic No - Close all orders
  • your feedback will be great to get pest satisfaction for all users 
  • your feedback are appreciated and useful to optimize the performance
  • Remember to not run it all time while the trend is Long it will work well only in the correction and its not profitable unless using it with 3M for quick scalping
Recommended products
News Expert MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
Introduction Welcome to the world of Forex trading, where every tick of the market can be influenced by news events. Introducing our expert advisor for MetaTrader, your ultimate tool for navigating the complexities of news trading. This innovative advisor is specifically designed to automate your trading strategy during key macroeconomic releases, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.  When important indicators are announced, volatility often spikes, creating potential for profit. Our expert
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (46)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
TheTrendHunterMax
Salvador Ursua
Utilities
Short description : TheTrendHunterMax   is a LIMITED VERSION tool that can be used either as a trading robot for automated trading or just a signal provider for manual trading.  As an EA, it uses the techniques we usually employ in trading like determining the highs and lows on the trading chart. With this, it determines the trend convergence and divergence in the chart. Combined with the volatility, price movements, it analyzes the possible order type that can be most profitable. By default,
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT5: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 5. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on u
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Accounts Protector MT5
Vladimir Mametov
5 (3)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
FREE
Renko Maker
Aleksandr Slavskii
5 (1)
Utilities
Это DEMO версия Renko Maker PRO  к сожалению правила маркета не позволили указать это в названии. Почему то проверка маркета запрещает в названии слово DEMO. Демо версия строит ренко бары только на основе EURUSD из 1000 последних минутных баров. Revolution Renko Maker PRO — Инновационный Конструктор Ренко Графиков для MetaTrader 5   Создавайте идеальные ренко-бары с сохранением тиковых данных и реальных объемов — теперь с полной поддержкой индикаторов, советников и тестера стратегий!  
FREE
Manual Assistant MT5
Igor Kotlyarov
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Bonus when buying an indicator or an advisor from my list. Write to me in private messages to receive a bonus. Manual Assistant MT5 is a professional manual trading tool that will make your trading fast and comfortable. It is equipped with all the necessary functions that will allow you to open, maintain and close orders and positions with one click. It has a simple and intuitive interface and is suitable for both professionals and beginners. The panel allows you to place buy and sell orders w
FREE
Ninja Sword
Tiofelo Da Olga Gilbert Teles
Utilities
NINJA [SWORD] is a panel EA designed to help the trader [scalper]. From the dashboard, the trader can: open new market orders and lock in the stop loss and take profit instantly; set the order volume, stop loss and take profit values [in points]; close all positions opened through the EA.  On the panel we have:   the buttons to open new market orders [buy and sell];   the buttons to set the order volume [increasing and decreasing de volume order]; the buttons to set the points for stop loss [inc
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Position Size Caculator
Nguyen Van Chien
5 (2)
Utilities
Calculating the volume of orders every time you create an order is an extremely important thing in risk management Let this tool simplify your work! ----------------------------------------------------- How to use? Attach the indicator to the chart and set its parameters:  Risk size in %  or money and Risk Reward Ratio. Click on the ON button and locate the horizontal line to your would-be StopLoss level. Options: Click on the Pending/Instant button to locate the horizontal line  to your would-b
FREE
Auto TradePanel Basic Demo
Viktor Weidenthal
Utilities
This Tradepanel is an Utility for Traders Who want ot use Basic MoneyManagement for Calculation of Lotsize  I have created the basic edition only to give an Overview with Limited Functionality Full Features are available with  Auto TradePanel  Pro. (This is Only Because it can not be Tested in Strategy Tester ).  Complete Description is available at  "Auto TradePanel Pro".  in This Version Basic Functionality ( Calculation of Lotsize ) open /close Positions is working in the same way as in Pro
FREE
Hedge Commander Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
Auto-Hedge System Description The auto-hedge system is a dynamic risk management tool designed to protect trading accounts from significant drawdowns while enabling opportunities for recovery and profit. When enabled, the system continuously monitors the account's drawdown relative to the initial balance recorded at the time of activation. Once the drawdown reaches the predefined trigger percentage, the auto-hedge mechanism initiates. At this point, the system executes hedge orders against all o
Connect MEXC Spot And Futures to MT5 Service
Eda Kaya
Utilities
MEXC Spot & Futures Expert MetaTrader 5 The MEXC Spot and Futures Expert for MT5 delivers live cryptocurrency charts from MEXC exchange’s Spot and Futures markets directly into the MetaTrader 5 platform.  This expert advisor utilizes MT5’s WebRequest functionality along with MEXC’s official API to stream real-time pricing data. It functions solely as a data interface between the MEXC exchange and MT5 — and does not support trade execution. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Inst
FREE
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
Utilities
Purpose: Automatically opens charts for all symbols from the Market Watch using the default.tpl template on the current timeframe (TF) , while closing all other open charts (except the active one). Perfect for quick analysis of multiple instruments without manual work! Features: Automation: Opens dozens of charts with a single click. Safety: Closes unnecessary charts, keeping the current one active. Flexibility: Uses your default.tpl template (pre-configure it as needed!). Current
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.6 (119)
Indicators
The Trend Catcher: The Trend Catcher Strategy with Alert Indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool that aids traders in identifying market trends and potential entry and exit points. It features a dynamic Trend Catcher Strategy , adapting to market conditions for a clear visual representation of trend direction. Traders can customize parameters to align with their preferences and risk tolerance. The indicator assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trail
FREE
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators
Chun Cai Lu
5 (1)
Utilities
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators 每12秒产生一个K线，而且自带Alligator指标，对超短线选手交易非常有帮助。程序启动时可能不成功，是因为MT5 MqlTick 数据加载少的原因。可以通过修改显示的数据参数避免，比如display=100，程序正常之后再将参数调大 display=300 。如果数据不正常，也可以采用重新加载的方式解决。 如果您对这个指标有任何建议，请联系作者。  Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators  produced a candle per 12 seconds,include Alligator, it's helpful to Short-Term Trading。You'd better reload the indicator every start MT5 or change display parameter to reslove data bug. Please attach author when  you had some su
FREE
FX Market Snapshot
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
Utilities
Free for a limited time: master the market with FX Market Snapshot Turn Forex market activity into quantifiable, automated decisions with FX Market Snapshot — the tool designed for serious traders seeking an edge through objective data and fast, reliable actions. Key Features ️ Exportable data for AI : generate custom CSV reports ready to analyze with your favorite AI engine, and get high-probability trade suggestions by combining key market data like strength, volume, volatility,
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Experts
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.5 (14)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Trend Line Reverse
Abhishek Yadav
Utilities
The Trend Line Reverse Expert Advisor is a highly innovative and powerful tool that enables traders to effortlessly identify and trade trends in the financial markets. With this advanced tool, you can easily draw trend lines on your MT5 chart, and the EA will automatically buy or sell when the price reaches the trend line. This EA is user-friendly and requires minimal setup. You can simply attach it to your chart and start drawing up to three trend lines where you anticipate the price to reverse
FREE
Cumulative Delta Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Cumulative Delta Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Cumulative Delta Indicator is a dedicated volume analysis tool on MetaTrader 5 that monitors market buying and selling pressure. By comparing order flow data, it displays cumulative volume changes to help traders identify divergence signals. This MT5 indicator supports the detection of strong market trends, enhances liquidity analysis, and confirms price action behavior. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Cumulativ
FREE
OrderBook History Playback
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. This expert adviser OrderBook History Playback allows you to playback the market book events on the history using files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The exper
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.5 (8)
Experts
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
Platinum Candle for Telegram
Rennan Lima
Utilities
This robot sends Telegram notifications based on the coloring rules of PLATINUM Candle indicator. Example message for selling assets: [SPX][M15] PLATINUM TO SELL 11:45. Example message for buying assets : [EURUSD][M15] PLATINUM TO BUY 11:45 AM. Before enable Telegram notifications  you need to create a Telegram bot, get the bot API Key and also get your personal Telegram chatId. It's not possible to send messages to groups or channels. You can only send messages to your user chatId. You should
FREE
EquityGuard PRO
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
Utilities
Protect Your Profits. Limit Your Losses. Trade With Confidence. The ultimate tool for professional traders and prop firms. EquityGuard PRO doesn’t just stop losses before they exceed your daily limit—it also locks in profits automatically with its optional Auto-TakeProfit feature. Maximum Protection: closes trades or locks your account when hitting the daily loss limit. Auto-TakeProfit: set your targets and let the system secure gains—emotion-free. Foolproof Trading: no more overtrading,
FREE
Connect CoinBase Spot Service MT5
Eda Kaya
Utilities
Connection Coinbase Spot to MetaTrader 5 The Expert Advisor for connecting Coinbase Spot to MT5 is built to deliver real-time pricing data from the Coinbase Spot market directly into the MT5 trading platform, enabling immediate monitoring and analysis within the MetaTrader environment. This tool functions purely as a data bridge and does not execute trades. It utilizes the Coinbase API to fetch cryptocurrency spot prices and visualizes them as price charts within MT5. «Indicator Installation &
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
5 (2)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (190)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (545)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (136)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.98 (99)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilities
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Overview Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indic
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (86)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (50)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.91 (33)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (7)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is currently in beta. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them — your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after the official release. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private T
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.97 (29)
Utilities
The MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider is an easy-to-use, fully customizable utility that enables the sending of signals to Telegram, transforming your account into a signal provider. The format of the messages is fully customizable! However, for simple usage, you can also opt for a predefined template and enable or disable specific parts of the message. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. No knowledge o
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.2 (5)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.79 (14)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT5.  This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades. This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to user guide. The Tel
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
5 (1)
Utilities
***  Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, with a focus on providing no repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI). Additionally It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullback and reversal points instantly. Most importantly, the sign
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.3 (23)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilities
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OC
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
EasyInsight MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (6)
Utilities
EASY Insight – Smarter Trading Starts Here Overview What if you could scan the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds, with no manual chart screening at all? EASY Insight is your all-in-one export engine for AI-powered trade analysis. It gathers data from the most relevant indicators – including both 8 standard indicators and, if installed, your licensed Stein Investments tools – and transforms it into a clean, structured CSV format that’s perfect for backte
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (4)
Utilities
The MT5 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Utilities
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
MACD Divergence Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.33 (3)
Utilities
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,M20,H3,H8 timeframes of 20 symbols of Market Watch window)
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
More from author
Trend Catcher 101
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Utilities
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125319 The   Trend Catcher 101 is a powerful and reliable Expert Advisor that can help you to catch  market trend movements after confirmation . This EA is based on the real market power movement method. it suppose to be under expert section but because some tricks causing the boot to avoid some trades when the market unstable so its unable to be validated , anyway the test showing a lot . The Trend Catcher   uses the market power to determine the optimal
Long Catcher
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Utilities
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128103 BEST PRICE Only for first 5 copies. - Long Catcher  is Automated Tool specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair . - Long Catcher is Automated tool working with other pairs but you have to monitor specially to TP.  - Long Catcher will trade based on analysis that uses the concept of following trends power . -Trends In forex is defined as the general direction in which a currency pair's price is moving. Trends can be upward (bullish), downw
Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Utilities
BEST PRICE Only for first 5 copies After that, the price will be raised to $299. -Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5  is Automated Tool specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair - Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5  working with all pairs and silver due to your parameter customization  . - Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5  will trade based on analysis that uses the concept of following trends power . -Trends In forex is defined as the general direction in which a currency
Gold Scalping Matrix MT5
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Utilities
The Gold Scalping Matrix is an advanced trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market action and price reversals in the gold market. This innovative bot employs real time market behavior trading strategy, intelligently placing buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around the current market price.  *Key Features:* 1. *Psychological Analysis*: The bot leverages market sentiment indicators to identify potential reversal points, allowing it to predict shifts in investor behavior and
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review